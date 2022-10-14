The Oct. 10 front-page article “ At high court, UNC’s stand for affirmative action may be the last ” explained that the Supreme Court will review the Harvard University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill cases concerning the use of affirmative action in both universities. Based on past court cases, U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs’s ruling on UNC’s admissions makes sense.

Past Supreme Court cases used strict scrutiny to make decisions on college admissions. Strict scrutiny standards say if a college uses race as one factor among many factors for the admissions process and isn’t a major factor, then it’s fine. For instance, in the case of Grutter v. Bollinger in 2003, the University of Michigan used a points system for admissions. Applicants from minority groups automatically received 20 points, and 100 points were needed for admittance, so the system didn’t meet strict scrutiny standards because of race’s major role in acceptance. However, in this case, the Harvard and UNC admissions processes don’t use race as a major factor.