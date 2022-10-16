Anthony S. Fauci is a national treasure. I could not agree more strongly with Michael Gerson’s Oct. 11 op-ed that “Anthony S. Fauci’s legacy will outlast the GOP’s vile attacks.”
Improving public health has been Dr. Fauci’s driving force; understanding how pathogens and the immune system interact has been his passion. I have been disappointed and disgusted by the attacks on Dr. Fauci’s professionalism and integrity coming from many national political figures, including, sadly, a former president. On a positive note, Dr. Fauci’s legacy lives on in the countless lives that have been and will continue to be saved because of his selfless efforts to promote public health for everybody, even his detractors.
John Erickson, Potomac
The writer is former director of antiviral research for Abbott Laboratories and the co-inventor of Darunavir for treatment of HIV/AIDS.