Jim Geraghty is the senior political correspondent of National Review. Just what is the Biden administration’s current policy toward Saudi Arabia? Hard to tell. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The White House and Riyadh traded gibes on Thursday, following President Biden’s recent vow to impose “consequences” on the Saudis for announcing, in league with Russia, a cut in OPEC Plus oil production.

But even as Biden says he wants to punish the Saudis, the Pentagon is going full speed ahead with plans to build a major new testing facility in Saudi Arabia. One good “consequence” for the Saudis would be for the United States to suspend the Pentagon project until further notice.

In early September, U.S. Central Command, which runs the Pentagon’s forces in the Middle East, confirmed plans to open a new military testing facility in Saudi Arabia that would “test new technologies to combat the growing threat from unmanned drones, and it will develop and test integrated air and missile defense capabilities.”

The facility would be called the Red Sands Integrated Experimentation Center, evoking the White Sands Missile Range, the U.S. military testing facility for extended-range missiles in New Mexico.

The idea for the new facility was reportedly proposed by Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, the head of U.S. Central Command, when he visited the Saudi Royal Armed Forces in July. “The Kingdom is poised for the future, and I look forward to a continued military partnership,” Kurilla said at the time.

But that was July — the same month Biden also went to Saudi Arabia, oil can in hand, asking the regime to open the spigots to soften the impact of Russian sanctions. The visit included a now-infamous fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, whose regime Biden, as a presidential candidate, had promised to make a “pariah” for the 2018 murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Now the president is increasingly irked about the Saudis — yet the Red Sands project, to say nothing of billions of dollars in annual U.S. arms sales to MBS’s regime, remains untouched. “The project is still very much in the concept phase of planning,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn told me Wednesday.

If the U.S. government is absolutely certain that it wants to maintain strong military ties with Saudi Arabia, regardless of disputes over other matters, then this is a fine proposal. The Saudis have good reason to be particularly worried about air defense and drone warfare. Drone attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck two key oil installations inside the kingdom in September 2019. (In March, a less effective drone attack hit a Riyadh oil refinery.)

As the war in Ukraine has amply shone, drone warfare isn’t the wave of the future; it’s the wave of now. The U.S. military certainly has an interest in developing its capabilities in this field. But there are plenty of other desert locations in the United States — or other countries — that could serve just as well.

With MBS so blatantly thumbing his nose at Biden with the OPEC Plus cut in oil production by 2 million barrels per day, it is fair to wonder whether the United States should feel so invested, financially and geopolitically, in helping make the Saudi kingdom more secure.

Canceling the Red Sands project — or at least putting it on ice for now — seems like a no-brainer. If the Red Sands facility is still in the concept phase, as the Pentagon says, this means there are no sunk costs to fear, no construction sites to abandon, no contracts to cancel. Building any military facility costs tens of millions of dollars: At White Sands, just constructing a new communications center, slated for completion next year, will cost $70 million.

MBS apparently is so confident of the Saudi-U.S. military relationship that he felt emboldened not just to disregard Biden’s request to expand production, but to actively aid Vladimir Putin with cuts designed to increase the price of oil — helping fund his war against Ukraine.

If MBS looks at the fight between Russia and the West, realizes he has backed the wrong horse, and changes course, then the planning for Red Sands could quickly be restarted. But right now, if Biden indeed wants to send a message to the crown prince, it’s hard to imagine a simpler, better option than halting the Red Sands project. What is the Biden administration waiting for?

