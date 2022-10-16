Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), a reliable MAGA foot soldier who tried his best to help former president Donald Trump reverse electoral votes, should be winning reelection without breaking a sweat. He doesn’t even have a Democratic opponent — and that might be the problem. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight He’s up against an independent conservative Evan McMullin, who is slamming Lee for — among other things — enabling the 2020 coup attempt and taking the name of a Mormon spiritual hero in vain. That’s perhaps why Lee has been imploring Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who snubbed Lee by refusing to endorse him, to support his campaign.

Lee recently went on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show to plead his case to Romney:

Lee’s message to Mitt Romney: Please get on board. Help me.. pic.twitter.com/UXusanQ7Dx — Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2022

The air of desperation isn’t so surprising given recent polling. Last week, a Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll had Lee leading by a slim margin of four points (41-37) over McMullin among likely voters, with a margin of error of almost 3.5 points. And on Thursday, a Hill Research poll conducted by the anti-Lee Put Utah First PAC showed McMullin with a four-point lead. The lead grew to six points when counting undecided voters who are leaning toward a candidate. The Hill Research poll is an outlier, so it’s tempting to discount it. Then again, why is Lee pleading for Romney to support him?

The race could be a model for combating the MAGA cult’s control of the GOP. The Democratic Party decided not to endorse its own candidate, who would have no chance in the overwhelmingly red state; instead, a coalition of Democrats, independents and pro-democracy Republicans have backed McMullin.

A McMullin victory would constitute a tsunami in electoral politics, challenging Trump’s grip on the party and requiring a new calculation for Republicans. To date, Republicans in comfortable districts and seats have worried only about a challenge from the right — from a more Trump-loyal Republican. McMullin’s candidacy forces them to consider: Will my Trump sycophancy cost me in the general election?

If McMullin wins or does better than any Democratic candidate would against an incumbent Republican in Utah, why not try the same approach in Missouri, Florida or Texas? A united-front strategy could work in House districts as well as state legislative or statewide races.

Third-party candidates are traditionally disfavored in American politics not only because of barriers to qualification for the ballot. Many voters don’t want to “risk” voting for a third-party candidate if they think they would be helping a major party candidate (a Democrat in Utah, for example) whom they really don’t want to win. But McMullin is redefining the alternative to the Republican Party: A center-right candidate who can attract Democrats, Republicans and independents.

That tactic might be the single-most effective way to pressure the GOP to step away from MAGA extremism (other than cycle after cycle of blistering defeats). Indeed, anyone concerned about the MAGA threat to democracy should be backing McMullin. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) has endorsed McMullin. What about Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) or former Republican senators?

This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for American democracy, so these patriotic, pro-democracy Republicans and others should consider following Kinzinger’s lead.

