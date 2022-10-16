Leana S. Wen’s Oct. 12 op-ed, “There are real dangers from marijuana,” misrepresented data and the effects of cannabis on youths. To be clear, the push for decriminalization and regulating cannabis means curbing the illicit market, mandating dispensaries to check identification and working with law enforcement officials to keep our communities safe. According to the author, the narrative regarding decriminalization is that marijuana is harmless. But this is blatantly untrue. Cannabis activists, advocates and policy professionals know there are harms associated with cannabis, hence the call for necessary federal guidelines to protect children.