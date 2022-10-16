Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two highly qualified candidates are vying to become Maryland’s next comptroller, whose shorthand descriptor — state tax collector — glosses over the job’s broader brief and real power. Democrat Del. Brooke E. Lierman is a diligent, detail-oriented Baltimore lawyer who has served eight years in the House of Delegates, where she is respected as a workhorse. Republican Barry Glassman is the term-limited Harford County executive, a well-liked conservative whose meat-and-potatoes style of competent government has guided him for more than 20 years in public service, which included stints in the House of Delegates and state Senate.

We endorse Mr. Glassman, a traditional Republican who rejects the GOP’s MAGA wing and would take a restrained approach to the office, managing it as intended by the state’s laws and constitution. He represents the only realistic chance in this election cycle for any Republican to win statewide office in Maryland. The other two GOP nominees on the Nov. 8 ballot — Del. Dan Cox, for governor, and Michael Anthony Peroutka, for attorney general — are extremists who trail by more than 20 percentage points in the polls.

One-party rule in any state is a recipe for immoderation and poor governance. Maryland’s legislature has long been controlled by Democrats, with the party’s liberal wing ascendant. Over the past eight years, only Gov. Larry Hogan, a moderate Republican, has provided a check on Democratic dominance in Annapolis. In the process he gained huge popularity in Maryland, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 2-to-1 ratio.

Mr. Hogan has shunned the other two GOP candidates on the statewide ballot, but embraced Mr. Glassman, whom he sees in his own mold — a sane, traditional Republican untainted by the “big lie” and former president Donald Trump’s cult of personality.

Mr. Glassman has the right perspective on the job he seeks, which oversees an office of more than 1,000 employees. As comptroller, he would be one of three members of Maryland’s powerful Board of Public Works, which can make or break major state contracts for highways, rail lines and other important infrastructure. In that capacity, he would support Mr. Hogan’s sensible plan to widen portions of the Beltway and Interstate 270 — the only plausible way to prevent much worse traffic in the long run on highways already notorious for some of the country’s worst congestion; Ms. Lierman opposes it.

Mr. Glassman would take a responsible approach to another key part of the comptroller’s job: helping oversee the state’s pension fund, worth roughly $68 billion at the start of this year. In that capacity, he says he would focus not on politics but on investment returns that ensure benefits for tens of thousands of retired teachers, state police, judges and others. Ms. Lierman, by contrast, wants to leverage the fund to advance her policy views, directing investments toward or away from companies depending on their priorities. We might agree with some of those policy preferences — for example, in favor of firms that embrace measures to combat climate change, shun Russia or help struggling communities. But we share Mr. Glassman’s reluctance to use the pension fund as an ideological tool.

Both candidates are capable. Mr. Glassman is a better fit for the job.

