Aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve ignore the plight of retirees [“ Inflation, economic turmoil again threaten Democrats ,” news, Oct. 8]. There seems to be no attention paid to the toll taken on seniors whose savings are in the stock market or whose dividend payments become vulnerable to diminishment.

Whenever rate hikes occur, the market plunges. When business is curtailed in such an aggressive way, retired investors are caught in a downward spiral. The Federal Reserve appears insensitive to retirees’ precarious financial situations — indeed, ruthless in its policies affecting aging baby boomers whose invested savings and dividend stability are at risk. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell should consider the toll his actions take as he attempts to push back against inflation at any cost.