In their Oct. 10 letter, “On the D.C. endorsements,” Lorelie S. Masters and Jamal Holtz said, “Neither Maryland nor D.C. supports retrocession.” If the writers meant the Maryland state government, composed of veto-proof majorities of Democratic Party delegates, then likely that’s true. But if they meant Maryland citizens, what is the basis for that assertion? This Maryland citizen would very much like the District of Columbia to be a part of Maryland. Who wouldn’t want an A-list city to be a part of any state’s geographic portfolio?
Regarding the “almost 80 percent” of D.C. residents supporting statehood, given the chance, any of the 3,142 counties in the 50 U.S. states would also likely vote for statehood. It’s a meaningless question.
Retrocession has more national support than statehood. The writers need to ask themselves, which is more important: full citizenship and voting rights for D.C., or two more (Democratic) senators?
Richard Zierdt, North Bethesda