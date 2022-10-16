In their Oct. 10 letter, “On the D.C. endorsements,” Lorelie S. Masters and Jamal Holtz said, “Neither Maryland nor D.C. supports retrocession.” If the writers meant the Maryland state government, composed of veto-proof majorities of Democratic Party delegates, then likely that’s true. But if they meant Maryland citizens, what is the basis for that assertion? This Maryland citizen would very much like the District of Columbia to be a part of Maryland. Who wouldn’t want an A-list city to be a part of any state’s geographic portfolio?