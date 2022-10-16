Although I possess more of a checkers mentality, I enjoyed Sally Jenkins’s Oct. 12 Sports column on cheating in chess, “ Rule-breaking in sports is far more complex than the moralists say .” I was unaware of this issue, although not surprised that a chess competitor would resort to using “synthetic intelligence” to gain an advantage over an opponent.

Ms. Jenkins correctly pointed out that performance enhancement in sports presents “a vast, multifaceted series of perplexities.” She mentioned Lance Armstrong and Barry Bonds. Their performance enhancements, to my mind, did not present any perplexities. Blood doping and steroid usage unnaturally elevated their performances and gave each an unfair advantage over his opponents. Performance enhancements cheapen the ideal of perfection in athletics.

I do not begrudge athletes such as Tom Brady and LeBron James, who spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on dietitians, trainers, massages and hyperbaric chambers to continue their livelihood at a high level. We weekend warriors have our watches that measure heart rate and blood oxygen saturation. In my case, I rely on visualization techniques when contemplating my next perfect move on the checkers board.