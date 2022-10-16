Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Quentin Letts writes for the Times of London. Odd to think that there was a time we Brits used to tease the Italians for changing their postwar governments once a year. As things stand, our current government may not last much more than a month. Liz Truss succeeded the scandal-toppled Boris Johnson as prime minister on Sept. 6. After rattling the financial markets with her borrowing plans, Truss is now barely hanging on to power. It’s like watching the early movie star Harold Lloyd dangling from a clock face: She could plummet to oblivion any moment.

On Friday afternoon Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng, her chancellor of the exchequer, or finance minister, for the gross misconduct of doing exactly what she had asked him to do. Kwarteng had set London political pulses racing by making $48 billion worth of tax cuts while at the same time spending unspecified billions on helping householders with their energy bills for the next two years. Top-rate income tax would be cut from 45 percent to 40 percent.

Truss and Kwarteng also reversed the Johnson government’s proposal to raise the corporation tax from 19 percent to 25 percent. They scarcely bothered to make the argument that lower taxes could increase yields and could spark much-needed economic growth. Basically, they just did it.

The markets gasped. Sterling slumped against the ropes. Some mortgage rates more than doubled, and Truss’s poll ratings did a fair impression of a Russian helicopter whacked by a Ukrainian missile. The new PM, whose low-tax ideas had won her the Conservative leadership against the more cautious candidacy of former chancellor Rishi Sunak, was forced into an initial retreat on top-rate taxes.

Parliamentary colleagues sniffed her weakness and kept up the pressure. Now she has had to U-turn on corporation tax, too. It’s a rout.

Truss, despite her strange air of Zen imperturbability, could be a goner. How quickly could she be replaced? That is hard to say, but the British Conservatives are not known for their sentimentality. This, remember, is the party that got rid of triple-election-winner Margaret Thatcher. Parliamentary plotting is an addictive draught, and the MPs who ditched Johnson — when his government was polling only about five points behind the Labour opposition — seem unlikely to tolerate long his hapless successor. One recent poll put the Truss-led Conservatives 33 points behind Labour.

Theories abound. Will the party’s grandees fix things so that a new leader is inserted without an internal election? Some favor Sunak for the job. Another former leadership candidate, the fluent communicator Penny Mordaunt, is mentioned as a contender. There are even rumors that Johnson could be invited to return to the bridge. At least he had a big electoral mandate. Compared with the current chaos, the days of “Partygate” Boris seem a model of stability. He was also admirably bold in taking on Vladimir Putin’s Russia over Ukraine.

While the fortunes of the Conservative Party need not cost us much sleep, really, how bad are things? Maybe not so dreadful. There has been a whiff, in Truss’s misfortunes and in Johnson’s defenestration, of the British establishment settling scores with politicians who overcame parliamentary inertia to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union following the “leave” vote in the 2016 referendum.

“Brexit” stirred center-leftish civil servants, commentators, trade unionists and artists to relentless negativity about their country. If Truss departs, it may sate a certain bloodlust. Kwarteng has been replaced by Jeremy Hunt, an experienced moderate who was pro-E.U. — and could placate like-minded Conservative MPs and the wider commentariat.

The next general election does not need to be held until January 2025 (summer 2024 is more likely). If the Tories can appoint a new leader, who knows what could happen in that time? There might be a resolution to the war in Ukraine. The tax cuts that Truss has not abandoned might spark some economic growth. Unlike in 1997, when a tired Tory government lost a landslide election to Tony Blair, Labour has a lackluster leader in Keir Starmer, with a low-wattage team.

After years of low interest rates, the British public has been given a nasty reminder that inflation leads to higher mortgage rates. One consequence may be that the public will now be readier to hear monetarist arguments about lower public spending. Truss and Kwarteng’s tax cuts would not have spooked the markets had they been balanced by spending cuts.

If Labour goes into the next election as the party of higher taxes, as might yet be the case, it could yet come a cropper. And no one should doubt that savings on government spending can easily be made. In the House of Commons this week, a transport minister boasted that by 2030 a minimum of 10 billion pounds will be spent on helping citizens to cycle and walk. The sums of money being blown on fripperies are staggering.

Truss’s allegedly catastrophic top-rate tax cut would have cost just 2 billion pounds a year. In the grand scheme of things, that’s peanuts. Or arachidi, as they say in Italy.

