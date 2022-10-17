Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Voting is a foundational right of citizenship. That’s why we oppose a bill, poised to pass the D.C. Council this week, that would allow an estimated 50,000 noncitizen residents to cast ballots in local elections. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight This newspaper has opposed efforts over the past decade to rewrite D.C.’s election code so green-card holders could vote. What’s now before the council is more radical. The proposal has been expanded to give voting rights in local elections to all noncitizen adults, regardless of whether they are in the country legally, so long as they’ve resided in the District for 30 days.

Anyone who has ever been to a naturalization ceremony can attest to how special it feels to welcome new members into the American family. New citizens must swear an oath renouncing all allegiances to foreign powers and promising to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies. There’s nothing in this measure to prevent employees at embassies of governments that are openly hostile to the United States from casting ballots. Or foreign students who are studying abroad in Washington for a semester.

The U.S. Constitution does not explicitly prohibit what the D.C. bill seeks to do, but a law signed in 1996 by President Bill Clinton bans noncitizens from voting in federal contests. Unlike other municipalities that have been experimenting with letting noncitizens vote, such as Takoma Park in Maryland, federal and local elections take place in the District on the same day and on the same ballot.The proposed law presents logistical nightmares that will require the Board of Elections to print separate ballots so that noncitizens don’t vote in federal races. The city estimates this will cost at least $3 million to implement.

Some progressives hope that reshaping the electorate will allow them to reshape local politics, prodding the city further to the left on issues such as rent control and spending on social programs.

Sponsors of the bill are rushing to get it enacted so the 30-day review period for Congress to overturn the law will expire before Republicans likely take over the House in January. This is a dangerous calculation. Democratic leaders might be handing a political gift to the GOP just three weeks before the midterms.

Ballot initiatives passed in 2020 to ban noncitizens from voting in Florida, Colorado and Alabama. A similar measure is expected to pass next month in Ohio. Arizona already bans noncitizens from voting in local or state elections. Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) introduced legislation this year to prohibit the disbursement of federal funds to any governments that allow noncitizens to vote in any election. It’s easy to see House Republicans advancing such a bill next year.

The council’s unwise move will likely set back the cause of statehood. Allowing noncitizens to vote in the capital city will also make passage of bipartisan immigration reform on Capitol Hill less likely. Many Republicans will point to this as validation of their claims that Democrats want open borders so they can win more elections.

We support increasing legal immigration and accelerating the process for the frustrating backlog of citizenship applications. Giving more people the right to vote is a vital endeavor, but it should be done the right way.

