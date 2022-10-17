Regarding Eugene Monroe’s Oct. 9✓ Local Opinions essay, “Legal marijuana in Maryland is a step toward equity”:
Ruin can occur, however, through marijuana’s mental health effects. I’ve witnessed this in my extended community. By legalizing marijuana, communities of all backgrounds will have to confront the horrible damage caused by vastly greater rates of psychosis and more associated violence. In states that allow recreational marijuana, there has been an increase in the production and sales of illegal black-market product because the legal product cannot compete. You see, the black-market pays no taxes, and it can more easily hide once marijuana is everywhere.
Hundreds of peer-reviewed mental health studies have been conducted on marijuana containing THC, with the vast majority documenting harmful effects. Not everyone who uses it will be harmed, but the most vulnerable users are teens and young adults whose brains are still developing. Let’s protect them and vote “Against” Ballot Question 4.
Mark Marchione, Parkton, Md.