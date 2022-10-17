No one wants to see anyone’s life ruined by the law because they are using marijuana. But because possession of small amounts of marijuana is already decriminalized here, that is no longer what happens to those who are apprehended for simple possession.

Ruin can occur, however, through marijuana’s mental health effects. I’ve witnessed this in my extended community. By legalizing marijuana, communities of all backgrounds will have to confront the horrible damage caused by vastly greater rates of psychosis and more associated violence. In states that allow recreational marijuana, there has been an increase in the production and sales of illegal black-market product because the legal product cannot compete. You see, the black-market pays no taxes, and it can more easily hide once marijuana is everywhere.