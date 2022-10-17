Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Parents of school-age children will be a big part of the “red wave” that I and many others see building in the midterms. Make no mistake: Education is on the ballot in 2022, and voters are looking for someone to hold accountable. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight That’s going to be painful for the party in power in Washington, but there is no injustice in that. Democrats have more than earned their coming comeuppance.

It was clear with Republican Glenn Youngkin’s easy win last year in the governor’s race in purple Virginia that something big was building. Soon after, City Journal got to the heart of it in an article, “Closures and Consequences,” explaining the deeply alienating affect of covid-19 school shutdowns on parents. The dynamic has gotten stronger since. Even parents living with the chaos in reopened schools, and aware of the collapse of achievement tests over the past two years, weren’t prepared for Wednesday’s news that ACT scores for America’s high school graduates had fallen to their lowest point in three decades.

Advertisement

ACT scores aren’t just one means of getting college admissions officers to look favorably on an application. These scores are a general measure of how American students are doing. And the news is very bad, indeed.

Education is the iceberg issue of 2022 — most of its force lies hidden below the surface, but there will be no getting around it for Democrats. Youngkin’s victory was widely attributed to parents voting for his proposed agenda for the commonwealth’s public schools. Republicans, already the party of change in American education, watched and learned.

It’s important to grasp the role that education plays in the GOP’s midterms appeal. Yes, soaring inflation is almost certainly the biggest issue on which GOP candidates are campaigning. Everyone’s got to eat, most people have to drive, and the “Biden Inflation,” as Republicans routinely refer to it, is everywhere impacting all voters.

Advertisement

But Republicans especially need to win back “suburban moderates” — particularly parents, and particularly moms. Republicans have been telling voters for as long as I can recall that teachers unions, allied with Democrats, are a disaster for public education. “We love teachers,” the typical GOP office seeker asserts, “but we think teachers unions in public schools are not putting children and parents first.”

That appeal to parents never really took hold until covid-19 shuttered most public schools, and parents had to live with the consequences. Here the City Journal study is worth lingering on. This wasn’t a hyper-focus on schools in impoverished neighborhoods; schools almost everywhere have utterly failed to deal with the pandemic or the “wokeness” of administrators and school board members. “Parental frustrations aren’t likely to abate anytime soon,” the piece concluded.

An issue most broadcasters try to avoid is “gender dysphoria.” First, there isn’t hard data on the number of children impacted by it. Second, compassion ought to greet any child and their parents who are dealing with the condition. Cruelty toward any subgroup is always bad.

Advertisement

Still, Republican candidates are increasingly quick to declare that transgender girls should not compete in all-girls sports, should not change from school clothes to gym clothes in girls’ locker rooms, should not use bathrooms designated for girls in elementary, middle and high schools. These have the feel of “supermajority” positions. “Roughly six-in-ten adults (58%) favor proposals that would require transgender athletes to compete on teams that match the sex they were assigned at birth (17% oppose this, 24% neither favor nor oppose),” according to Pew Research.

GOP candidates at every level are also campaigning against race-conscious program admissions, as well as curriculum and indoctrination by teachers on issues related to sexuality, gender and race. Parents, not surprisingly, want their children taught reading, composition and the skills necessary to flourish in a digital world. Some basics on civics and economics are welcome, and a straightforward history of America as well. These have been the demands of parents for as long as parent-teacher meetings have existed.

The greatest single policy victory for parents this year has come in Arizona, where Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a new “funding follows the student” law, the first of its kind in the nation and an enormous competitive advantage for Arizona as it seeks to attract businesses. “Hooray!” exclaimed parents yearning for school choice.

Advertisement

The result of all of this has been an upending of voters’ views of the parties’ handling of education. The historic advantage held by Democrats has been erased, and now Republicans enjoy greater trust. Watch for an earthquake in local school board elections. The great education reset is underway.

The 2022 referendum on public schools is nowhere on the ballot but everywhere on parents’ minds. Youngkin showed the way. Ducey advanced the issue dramatically. Almost every Republican is following the path laid out: Demanding “root and branch” reform of failed public schools.

GiftOutline Gift Article