Brace yourself, Generation Xers: We may be about to receive some unwanted attention. I see from a new New York Times poll that those age 45 to 64 — which is to say, mostly us — are far more likely than those in any other age group to support Republicans in the midterms. If that holds up, we should expect to take substantial incoming fire from the more liberal voting cohorts around us. Also expect extensive amateur psychologizing as political analysts get interested in us again.

Being Generation X usually means never having to say you’re sorry. Baby boomers get righteous hell for global warming, the financial crisis and the current condition of the U.S. Senate, while millennials and zoomers have to answer for cancel culture, flash mobs and Harry Styles. But there hasn’t been much of a collective critique of Generation X since the early 1990s, when the media decided that we were inveterate slackers, and Time magazine boomersplained that Xers “have few heroes, no anthems, no style to call their own. They crave entertainment, but their attention span is as short as one zap of a TV dial.”

Almost immediately thereafter we were forgotten — literally, by commentators who skipped blithely from baby boomers to millennials as if the years between 1964 and 1983 were under papal ban. That was probably inevitable, sandwiched as we were between two larger, more assertive generations that just assumed people ought to pay attention to them. Generation X, used to getting our own damn snacks in an empty home after school, had no such expectation.

Besides, Generation X didn’t go on to have any interesting personal crises; we got those out of the way in the 1980s, when AIDS was casting a terrible shadow over our adolescence and Mom and Dad’s divorce was making the holidays awkward. Shortly thereafter, we settled down to finding jobs, starting families and building out the World Wide Web. (You’re welcome.) We had better things to do than crass generational warfare.

But everything will change if we become the face of the new GOP. Believe me, people are going to pay attention to us again. So we should probably try to come up with some account for why we would end up particularly interested in the Republican Party, after so many of us cast our first votes for Bill Clinton.

(Racism, I hear you murmur. But racism has steadily declined over the years, so if that were the answer, you’d expect boomers, not Gen X, to be the outliers.)

One possible answer? “Polling error.” This is, after all, just one poll. Another, more serious answer is that many of us were conservative from the start; while younger Xers tended to be Clinton voters, a lot of those born between 1965 and 1970 cast their first presidential votes for Ronald Reagan or George H.W. Bush.

But the most intriguing hypothesis is that most of us are around the nadir of personal happiness, which tends to bottom out in your 40s. Our bodies are slowly turning on us, presenting us with hypertension, mysterious back injuries and more serious conditions. Our Nirvana albums are now the mournful soundtrack to carpool duties, visits to do a few things around the house for our aging parents and, in between, frantic attempts to make the most of our peak earnings years.

We are simultaneously trying to save for retirement, pay for college and manage all the things that growing kids need on a paycheck being eaten away by inflation. We worry that a recession is going to wreck our financial plans or that taxes will have to go up — our taxes, mostly — to cover ballooning budget deficits. People who are already anxious and grumpy are probably the least likely to take bad economic news in stride. And while many of us may be ideologically outraged over the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion is mostly no longer an issue that affects our own reproductive choices.

Also, we remember — if a bit vaguely — all the 20th-century horrors that now seem to be in reruns. (We remember reruns.) We remember how inflation and rampant crime and the threat of nuclear war loomed over our childhood. We are displeased to find these threats looming over our own children, too.

We are a charitable generation, we Xers, so perhaps we understand, at some level, that this is not all Joe Biden’s fault. The president did not single-handedly cause the inflation that is scourging almost the entire rich world, and he is not sneaking out of the White House at 3 a.m. to steal cars. But we are too tired to quibble about responsibility. We are a practical generation, remember; if someone can’t fix the problem, we’ll fire them and hire someone else.

We only wish that we had the time, energy — and numbers — to push all the other generations out of the way and get the job done ourselves.

