Kimberly Haven is executive director of Reproductive Justice Inside. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will have a devastating impact on millions of Americans. That’s particularly true for women of color. Black women today are nearly four times more likely to have an abortion than White women, and Latina women are twice as likely.

The cruel irony is that the people who will be affected the most by this decision — women of color — have been historically disenfranchised. In other words, they did not have a say in the democratic process that led to this disastrous outcome.

It’s long past time for that to change.

One way that we can reenfranchise women of color is to protect and expand the right to vote for incarcerated people and those with felony convictions. Today, women of color are more likely to be incarcerated than White women. At the same time, the number of incarcerated women was nearly five times higher in 2020 than in 1980. By protecting and expanding the right to vote for justice-impacted individuals, we can ensure that women of color have a say in the policies and rulings that affect them most.

Too many women are denied voting rights because of their contact with the criminal legal system. As of 2020, the Sentencing Project found that approximately 1.2 million women with a felony conviction are disenfranchised, making up more than one-fifth of the disenfranchised population.

These disparities inspired my fight to expand voting rights for incarcerated individuals in Maryland. Though the fight was long, we ultimately accomplished our goal. In 2007, the Maryland House and Senate approved the Voting Rights Protection Act, which reenfranchised 50,000 residents who had completed their sentences. It also ended the lifetime voting ban and eliminated the three-year waiting period for people with past felony convictions.

The public supports these efforts. Recent polling revealed that a majority of voters believe the right to vote should be guaranteed for all, regardless of their history with the criminal legal system. In that same poll, 54 percent of respondents agreed that all citizens, regardless of whether they have a felony conviction in the past, should be eligible to vote.

This isn’t just popular with the public; it’s smart policy. When we give incarcerated people access to the ballot, they feel closer to their community and are less likely to be rearrested. One study among individuals who had been arrested previously found that 27 percent of nonvoters were rearrested, compared with 12 percent of voters. Voting is “part of a package of pro-social behavior that is linked to desistance from crime.”

We’re seeing support for these policies around the country as well. Massachusetts recently passed the Votes Act, legislation that will protect and guarantee the right to vote for thousands of eligible incarcerated voters throughout the state. In Chicago, the Cook County Jail served as a polling place for eligible incarcerated voters, and, as a result, incarcerated voters turned out to vote at rates higher than the city as a whole. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) restored voting rights to nearly 3,500 people with felony convictions.

However, we still have a long way to go. The right to vote for justice-impacted individuals varies significantly state by state.

The overturn of Roe v. Wade demonstrates why it is so important for everyone — including incarcerated individuals and those with felony convictions — to cast their ballot. I urge lawmakers to expand and protect the right to vote for currently incarcerated individuals.

