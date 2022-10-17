Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In his Oct. 14 op-ed, “The Jan. 6 committee preaches to the choir” Gary Abernathy wrote that President Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 election were shameful. “Shameful” is hardly the word for Mr. Trump’s actions. Mr. Trump’s actions before and subsequent to that day were and are undemocratic, unconstitutional and un-American.

The committee’s rehash of the attack on the Capitol, the threats to Congress and the vice president, and the subpoena for Mr. Trump were hardly a political stunt. That the committee might have been preaching to the choir, is an extremely sad commentary on the status of democracy in 2022 in the United States. Can we get an amen on that?

Frank DeGrace, Bowie

I want Gary Abernathy to know that I do not watch MSNBC, and I don’t consider myself a left-leaning partisan. I am a voter with a conscience. I want to know every crumb of evidence concerning the Jan. 6 insurrection because of my grave fear of bullies who become fascists.

I am horrified by the rising tide of antisemitism and the cruel language of racial assault. I only want the “sermon” of the committee to end in a conviction of all those responsible for the antidemocratic event that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.

Penny Morrill, McLean

I was perplexed by Gary Abernathy’s lament about the “tedious” Jan. 6 committee hearings. The videos and other evidence presented by the committee clearly illustrate that more than just “a few members of fringe armchair militia members” were involved in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. I can only conclude from Mr. Abernathy’s apparent nausea that he must have skipped church for the much longer but less consequential Benghazi sermon.

Don Boselovic, Ashburn

Gary Abernathy’s dismissal of the Jan. 6 committee’s work — “monotonous rehash,” “political stunt,” “what was the point of it all?” etc. — denied the importance of the committee’s work to document for posterity what President Donald Trump and his followers did in an effort to destroy the democratic processes and principles on which this country was founded and built.

There remains a crucial role for Congress to tell this story (it was, after all, Congress that was attacked) and to document in the public sphere as full an account as possible. The committee relied almost entirely on testimony from Republicans who chose to tell the truth, even if they were among Trump’s many enablers.

Mr. Abernathy also managed a dig at the Biden administration for being “short of inspiring.” Perhaps he pines for the kind of inspiration that Mr. Trump seems to arouse. President Biden might be uninspiring, but he has put the government to work for the good of the country and the world; his myriad accomplishments speak for themselves. If the committee is preaching to the choir, I’ll proudly admit to singing in the bass section and hope that the choir will grow in size and volume to drown out the lies that have festered far too long in this country.

Howard Bass, Arlington

Gary Abernathy was wrong to claim that the Jan. 6 committee served little to no purpose. Though he might have found the most recent hearing a “monotonous rehash,” millions of observers thought the telling of the plot to overthrow the government quite important.

Though importance does not necessarily equal persuasion (this seems to be the criterion Mr. Abernathy applied), it did in this instance equate with the truth.

Mr. Abernathy entirely missed that we did not know the whole story and the ground truth on Jan. 6 as the raid was unfolding. Thus, the committee has performed a task of infinite importance to the future of the United States by working to reveal the truth — nothing more or less. There are no alternative facts to the reality that Jan. 6 was the culmination to date of all things Trump and Trumpism. Establishing this beyond a reasonable doubt for the sake of history and accountability is not a sermon; it’s an indictment.

David Sommers, Kensington

By basing its subpoena of Donald Trump on an ostensible need for more information, the Jan. 6 committee is only inviting the former president to engage in his familiar delaying tactics. That approach further conflicts with the committee’s need to conclude its work in a timely manner using the vast amount of convincing evidence already on hand.

It would have seemed far better to have based the subpoena (or perhaps a mere invitation) upon affording Mr. Trump a meaningful opportunity to defend himself under oath and before a national audience against the accusations leveled against him. In that regard, the committee could emphasize the severe credibility gap between all of the sworn testimony it has acquired and presented against the unsworn denials and claims in Mr. Trump’s speeches and media postings, an imbalance that his sworn testimony could counter.

Peter Gutmann, Chevy Chase

