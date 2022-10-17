Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Secret Service may have taken its name too literally. Revelations from the Jan. 6 select committee’s latest hearing elevated the need for a thorough examination of what the agency knew before the riot and why it didn’t act. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The agency charged with protecting the president had already been accused of forging a too-chummy relationship with Donald Trump during his tenure. It was discovered this summer that text messages from the days surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol — potentially critical pieces of evidence — were deleted during a planned update of employees’ phones. Still more troubling, however, is the newest information that agents had ample warning of the violence that could unfold and appear to have done little to avert it.

The documents unveiled in last week’s hearing come from a trove of more than 1 million pages’ worth of records the Secret Service provided to the investigatory panel after the embarrassment of those missing text messages. They show that the agency was aware of a threat more than a week before the riot. “Their plan is to literally kill people,” one tipster wrote. The morning of the insurrection, one email warned of an alert “regarding VP [Mike Pence] being a dead man walking if he doesn’t do the right thing.” The Secret Service also observed rallygoers with firearms and knew of reports that D.C. police had detained someone with an assault rifle.

A Secret Service spokesperson told The Post in a statement that it was “in constant communication and sharing information with our law enforcement partners.” Yet even within its parent Cabinet agency, the Department of Homeland Security, little was done to avert the assault. The documents, lawmakers have pointed out, also throw doubt on the credibility of closed-door testimony from presidential detail leader Robert Engel and from Tony Ornato — a Secret Service leader who received an unprecedented appointment to the political role of White House deputy chief of staff. Beyond the question of what the Secret Service knew ahead of the attack, and what did it do with that knowledge, it is also important to learn what its agents saw of the president’s actions during the riot at the Capitol.

Unraveling these questions will be tricky. The agency and previous White Houses have a history of resistance when it comes to agents being compelled to testify in investigations of the presidents they are charged with protecting and with whom a relationship based on mutual trust is essential. The Department of Homeland Security’s current inspector general has been criticized as having impeded the congressional probe and is under investigation for misconduct.

Congress should press on to find the truth, but the current administration has a role to play, too. Among other things, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should conduct an internal review, especially of the phone migration that supposedly caused the text deletions. Looking the other way in a dangerous situation is a dereliction of duty, both for the Secret Service and for those who should hold it accountable.

