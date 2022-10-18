Humor columnist Alexandra Petri is online every Tuesday for a reader Q&A where she’ll offer a lighter take on the news of the day. Submit your question or comment below. The live discussion will start on this page at 11 a.m. Eastern.
Follow Alexandra Petri on Twitter here.
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With David Ignatius: What are Putin’s next moves in Ukraine?
- With Alexandra Petri: Are we still talking about bananas?
- With Eugene Robinson: Will Biden run in 2024?
- With Dr. Leana S. Wen: Is the pandemic over?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: Is Sinema going to switch parties?
- With Jennifer Rubin: What is your dream Democratic ticket for 2024?
Submit a question:
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesdays at 1 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Fridays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.