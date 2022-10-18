Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One D.C. police officer was fired after he was found guilty of exposing his genitals to women in a grocery store parking lot. Another was terminated after her guilty plea in a case involving child abuse. Yet another officer was fired after he was found guilty of using unnecessary force on a handcuffed prisoner. It is troubling to think that these officers ever patrolled the streets, but it is horrifying that they and dozens of others fired for cause ended up getting rehired and rewarded with thousands of dollars in back pay.

A report by D.C. Auditor Kathy Patterson has put a spotlight on a longstanding problem that is not unique to D.C.: Police departments find it hard to fire officers engaged in misconduct and even criminal activity. A long line of D.C. police chiefs has complained about how outside arbiters overruled their decisions to terminate problem officers. A 2017 Post investigation found that departmental missteps, such as missing deadlines, resulted in the officers’ return. The recent auditor’s report found the department has made some improvements in its procedures — but that it was still forced to take back officers at a high cost to the city.

Between October 2015 and April 2021, according to the audit report, the D.C. police department had to reinstate 37 officers it had terminated, coughing up $14.3 million in back pay. While the department’s failure to meet deadlines and follow procedures were factors, the auditors found that the most common reason for reinstatement was that a third-party arbitrator thought termination was an excessive punishment for an officer’s misconduct. Those conclusions are mind-boggling, considering that 17 of the 37 officers were fired because of wrongdoing that the department considered a threat to safety, such as physical and sexual violence and mishandling firearms. “We have had individuals come back on the force who a reasonable man or woman in the street would say, ‘I don’t want that person carrying a gun on my behalf,’ ” said Ms. Patterson.

Third-party arbitration has long been a part of the disciplinary process for D.C. police and other departments; it is often embedded in collective bargaining contracts. But the D.C. Council, reacting to the call for reform in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, enacted emergency legislation that effectively eliminated arbitration in disciplinary procedures. That action, which the council should make permanent, was a step in the right direction. But city officials should do more to reform a byzantine system that sets common sense on its head. The use of Adverse Action Panels, trial boards composed of high-ranking officers whose findings often prove to be determinative, creates a disciplinary regime that relies on colleagues judging their colleagues. “Every part of this process needs to be fixed,” said Ms. Patterson. The D.C. Council and the mayor should do so — immediately.

