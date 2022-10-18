Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has repeatedly said her party can maintain control of the House in the midterms. But for that to happen, Democrats would need to win a significant number of Republican-held seats in districts that President Biden carried in 2020. That’s highly unlikely. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Republicans currently hold 14 seats in districts that Biden won. Winning back some of these is crucial to Democratic hopes, as they hold nine districts that Trump won and are fighting uphill battles to keep them. GOP mapmakers also drew five Democrats into heavily GOP seats, depriving them of any realistic chance of reelection. (Democrats, by contrast, are only likely to pick up one GOP seat through similar gerrymandering shenanigans.) Pelosi’s party thus needs to win at least as many Biden-GOP seats back as it loses in Trump-Democrat areas to have a prayer of holding its slim five-seat majority.

Yet, Democrats have already effectively conceded nearly half their potential targets to Republicans. The Democrats’ House Majority PAC and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee aren’t even airing TV ads in six of those seats. Some of those should be great chances for Democratic wins, such as California’s 27th District (formerly the 25th District), which Biden won by nearly 13 points. The fact that Democrats have essentially abandoned them speaks volumes.

Things don’t look much better for Democrats in the Republican-held seats they are contesting. The Cook Political Report rates only two as slightly favoring Democrats: Illinois’s 13th District and Michigan’s 3rd. That latter district is the one where Democrats spent big sums in the GOP primary to help a Trump-endorsed election denier beat moderate GOP Rep. Peter Meijer. The others are rated as toss-ups. That’s not good for Democrats, since one party usually wins the lion’s share of the toss-up races.

FiveThirtyEight’s analysis of these toss-up seats shows this in spades. Biden carried the Republican-held New York’s 22nd District by more thanseven points. Yet polls show the Republican in the race, Brandon Williams, is ahead. FiveThirtyEight currently puts his chances of holding the seat at 69 percent. Similarly, Republican Rep. Don Bacon holds an Omaha-based seat that Biden won by eight points, yet FiveThirtyEight gives him an 89 percent chance of returning to Congress. The analysis shows Democrats are currently favorites in only three of the nine Biden-GOP toss-ups, well short of where they need to be to hold the House.

This starkly shows the strong headwinds Democrats face across the board. These seats have one of two characteristics: high numbers of White suburban or Hispanic voters. Polls show that Democrats have been rapidly losing ground among both demographics. One main reason for this — especially in suburban areas — is inflation. It’s hard to convince moderates who see their financial status deteriorating almost daily to give your party another chance.

That said, even parties that are wiped out in wave elections typically manage to win a couple of seats back. Republicans lost 40 House seats overall in 2018, for example, but they took two Democratic-held districts in Minnesotathat Trump won in 2016. That is a small consolation for the overall losses they endured.

Pelosi is putting on a brave face when talking about her party’s chances in public. But she must be worried about her party’s poor showing so far in these races. Unless this unexpectedly turns around in the next three weeks, the House Democrats’ goose is cooked.

