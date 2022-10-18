Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sure is confident. Should Republicans retake the U.S. House majority, the California congressman told Punchbowl News on Monday, “I think I can win [the speakership] with any seat majority.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight If that turns out to be true, it will only be because McCarthy contorted himself into a walking figure-eight knot to get the job. But what locked my face into a stare of “sure, Jan” skepticism was McCarthy’s statement that should he not get the gavel, it’ll be because it’s “not God’s plan for me to be speaker.”

Sure, Kevin — if by “God” you mean former president Donald Trump.

Trump is a man for whom loyalty is a one-way street. One misstep (however he defines that) and your public humiliation is guaranteed. With as many missteps as McCarthy has made, he should fear that Trump will do to him what he did to Jeff Sessions.

Sessions was the longtime Republican senator from Alabama, and an early and enthusiastic backer of Trump’s 2016 presidential bid. Sessions’s reward was being named Trump’s first attorney general. But when Sessions recused himself from overseeing the investigation by Robert S. Mueller III into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Trump fired him. Things only got worse for him from there.

When Sessions sought reelection to his old Senate seat in 2020, Trump said he “made a mistake” appointing Sessions attorney general. Sessions then failed to clear the 50 percent threshold in the Republican primary needed to avoid a runoff. That’s when Trump, who had not stopped batting about the weakened Sessions, went in for the kill.

In a devastating tweet, Trump lauded Sessions’s runoff opponent, famed football coach Tommy Tuberville, as “a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country down.” Tuberville won by more than 20 percentage points and went on to defeat Democratic incumbent senator Doug Jones.

In a floor speech a week after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, McCarthy was right to say that Trump “bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.” But two weeks later, McCarthy was at Mar-a-Lago showing fealty to Trump. But — again — then came recordings of McCarthy telling the Republican caucus post-Jan. 6 that “I’ve had it with this guy” and that he would seek Trump’s resignation; he even discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the defeated president from office.

Trump’s reaction at the time was … interesting. He told the Wall Street Journal that he “didn’t like the call.” Then when he was asked if he would support McCarthy for speaker, Trump said, “Well I don’t know of anybody else that’s running and I think that I’ve had actually a very good relationship with him.” There’s always been something about that response that has been like a glaring red flag to me for McCarthy: Missing is the unequivocal support Trump reserves for people who support him. Also missing is the usual storm of superlatives Trump showers on the things and people he loves.

More red flags about McCarthy’s behind-the-scenes actions abound. For instance , according to a new book from The Post’s Karoun Demirjian and Rachael Bade of Politico, when Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) went public with knowledge of McCarthy’s tense call with Trump during the insurrection, an exasperated McCarthy yelled at her, “I alone am taking all the heat to protect people from Trump!” Dang, that’s got to be a lot of heat for someone who has done everything humanly possible to portray zero daylight between himself and the former president.

I get that McCarthy has built a powerful political operation he hopes will usher in a new Republican majority that will anoint him speaker. But with Trump’s tight grip on the Republican Party and the scary number of Trump-aligned election deniers up and down the ballot, McCarthy’s grip on the gavel is hardly secure.

Trump thrives on spite, vengeance and public humiliation. So, don’t be surprised if he uses the speaker’s race to snuff out McCarthy’s ambitions — just like he did Sessions’s.

