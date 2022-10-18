Maya Steinitz’s Oct. 10 op-ed, “Criminal trials of leaders can bring the U.S. together,” was timely and certainly overdue from the viewpoint of the extraordinary accommodation the Justice Department has shown the former president. Most important, it focused heavily on getting to the truth, which many or most in the GOP avoid and have avoided at all costs. No democracy can function when there are alternate “facts” being claimed.
This cancer has to be excised from the public square, immediately. Otherwise, the cancer only spreads, to the point of becoming incurable. How ironic and sad it is that the so-called party of law and order is anything but that.
The next step? Attorney General Merrick Garland must do his job and indict former president Donald Trump.
Dennis Duffy, Annapolis