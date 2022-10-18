Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has been in office for less than five Scaramuccis (or about six weeks), and as with the Trump administration’s ill-fated director of communications, Truss’s days might be numbered. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight “Britain’s brand new finance minister scrapped the remaining elements of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s signature taxation policy on Monday, a move that seemed to successfully reassure markets but left many wondering who is now in charge of the government,” The Post reported Monday.

At a time of raging inflation, Truss’s plan of massive tax cuts (mostly for the rich) plus energy subsidies sent the British pound into a tailspin. She was forced to swap out her initial chancellor of the exchequer for a replacement, who then nixed most of the plan. Interestingly, at the time she introduced her plan, some American conservatives cheered the supply-side attempt to juice the economy. Truss’s belly flop does not seem to have dissuaded Republicans from pushing tax cuts for the rich.

Advertisement

The economic travails of Truss and the Conservative Party are nothing new, and that, too, holds a lesson for Americans. First, Brexit, the hyper-nationalist plan to disengage from the European Union — also cheered by American right-wingers and especially their protectionist and anti-immigration leader — has been a loser for the Brits. (The Conservatives did not uniformly support Brexit at first, but they did rally around the referendum.)

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

Study after study has confirmed that Brexit diminished Britain’s productivity and growth. “Brexit has reduced the competitiveness of the British economy,” Bloomberg recently reported. “Workers can expect to be almost £500 pounds worse off in real terms by 2030 as reduced productivity depresses pay levels across the economy.” The takeaway? When you intentionally make your economy smaller by limiting immigration and trade, you get poorer.

But the Conservative Party’s maladministration of the economy predated Brexit. Steven Rattner, who served as car czar in the Obama administration, writes, “Central to Britain’s economic struggles is its poor economic performance, manifested perhaps most tellingly in the bedraggled state of British workers, whose average earnings after inflation have performed poorly since the financial crisis struck more than 15 years ago and are now no higher than they were at the end of 2007.”

Advertisement

By contrast, he notes, “Real wages in the UK saw strong growth in the UK before the [global financial crisis]: 2.7% per year. Now, in real terms, UK workers earn the same as they did in 2007. That’s 0% growth over 15 years.” (During the period 2000 to 2007, two Labour prime ministers held office.)

Rattner’s conclusion is simple: If you don’t invest, productivity doesn’t increase, so growth and wages stall. “At the heart of that divergence is the poor record of investment into the U.K., which ultimately translates into poor productivity, the amount of output generated by each worker,” he explains. “In the long run, improving productivity is the only way to generate sustained economic growth and higher earnings for workers.”

Isolationism, disengagement, immigration restriction and poor public investment coupled with tax cuts for the rich have landed Britain in the economic soup. And strangely, that same formula — down to opposing critical investments such as President Biden’s infrastructure bill, Chips and Science Act and green energy funding — is just what the GOP has in store for America.

So if you like what Brexit and Truss have done for the British economy, vote Republican. If you prefer prosperity, then don’t.

GiftOutline Gift Article