The Montgomery County Council allowed Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson to operate with total autonomy. This unadulterated power must be addressed before moving forward. The council should consider not rushing to select new temporary board members by Oct. 25, and it should please consider not rushing to approve Thrive Montgomery 2050. The dysfunction of the planning board taints Thrive’s policies. It has lost credibility, making it vulnerable to litigation. With a deficit of trust in the offices of Montgomery County, specifically the planning board, changes must be made before moving forward.