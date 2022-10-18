Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It should come as no surprise that Donald Trump used his presidency as a personal piggy bank, routing events to his hotel properties and gouging the U.S. Secret Service for lodging. The Post reports on newly obtained records: “In 40 cases the Trump Organization billed the Secret Service far higher amounts than the approved government rate — in one case charging agents $1,185 a night to stay at the Trump International Hotel in D.C.”

What should be shocking, however, is Congress’s failure to address executive branch corruption over the last two years.

The House did manage to pass the Protecting Our Democracy Act (PODA), which contains many tough anticorruption provisions that would have prevented Trump or another greedy president from making money off of his office. But the Senate’s version of the reforms, whittled down to a couple of limited provisions regarding inspectors general powers in the intelligence community and an anti-impoundment measure, has gone nowhere.

For example, the profits that Trump made off his properties while in office, including from foreign officials staying at his hotels, clearly violated the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause. But he was never held accountable for this. Multiple lawsuits were brought against Trump for his business dealings, but Trump ran out the clock.

As the nonpartisan group Protect Democracy explained, PODA would have addressed this by codifying “constitutional prohibitions on foreign and domestic emoluments, by expressly prohibiting federal officers from receiving most foreign emoluments absent prior congressional consent, and prohibiting the president specifically from accepting domestic emoluments.” It also would have mandated disclosures of possible emoluments and authorized enforcement through the Office of Government Ethics, with “a right of action for the House and Senate to sue for violations of the statute and setting expedited procedures for such suits, including hearings before three-judge panels reviewable only by the Supreme Court.”

But it has never come to a vote in the Senate. As such, future presidents will be able to follow Trump’s example and exploit the absence of an enforcement mechanism for the Emoluments Clause. Senate Democrats haven’t even brought it to the floor to force Republicans to vote it down (which they almost certainly would have, for fear of upsetting Trump).

The failure of the Senate to take up PODA also means that the bill’s common sense and overwhelmingly popular requirement for the president and vice president to disclose 10 years of tax returns has gone nowhere. (This would serve as a major deterrent for Trump to run for a second term, given New York state’s civil suit against him and others in his business alleging financial fraud.)

Same goes for proposals to add teeth to the Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch employees from using federal funds, property and employee time for political activities. Violations of the Hatch Act were routine during the Trump years, ranging from senior White House officials advocating for candidates on TV to Trump commandeering the White House for the Republican National Convention in 2020.

PODA could expressly apply the Hatch Act to the president, vice president and other top White House officials. It could empower a special counsel to investigate senior officials’ violations, set stiff monetary fines, require reporting to Congress and create a court enforcement mechanism. But again, it’s languishing in the Senate. There is nothing to dissuade future presidents from once more diverting federal property and personnel for explicitly partisan purposes.

If Democrats hold one or both houses of Congress, they might be able to revisit these positions in the next session. But a GOP-controlled Congress would prevent such a bill from ever coming to the floor.

Come to think of it, Democrats still need to take a vote on the bipartisan bill to crack down on stock trading among members of Congress and their families. While Congress has accomplished a raft of important legislation over the last two years — from the infrastructure package to investment in green energy to limits on prescription drug prices — it gets a stark “incomplete” or failing grade on ethics reform.

