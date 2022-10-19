According to the Oct. 14 Metro article “Adnan Syed is a free man. Here is what could be next.,” “experts agree that it took a rare confluence of people and policy” to secure Mr. Syed’s release. Notably absent from this “confluence” was the public defender who represented Mr. Syed or the team from the Maryland Office of the Public Defender and Innocence Network, which marshaled resources and leveled legal expertise. Erica Suter is the phenomenal public defender and woman of color who worked tirelessly to secure Mr. Syed’s freedom. Why was she not recognized?