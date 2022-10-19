According to the Oct. 14 Metro article “Adnan Syed is a free man. Here is what could be next.,” “experts agree that it took a rare confluence of people and policy” to secure Mr. Syed’s release. Notably absent from this “confluence” was the public defender who represented Mr. Syed or the team from the Maryland Office of the Public Defender and Innocence Network, which marshaled resources and leveled legal expertise. Erica Suter is the phenomenal public defender and woman of color who worked tirelessly to secure Mr. Syed’s freedom. Why was she not recognized?
Rendering Ms. Suter invisible is a stark reminder of the continued struggle for equality for women of color. Public defenders disproportionately represent and often identify as people of color and are regularly misidentified as second-tier lawyers. Their specialized expertise in criminal defense is ignored. Public defenders stand valiantly protecting the accused against the Goliath with unmatched prosecution resources. Sadly, Mr. Syed’s story is not the exception but one of many. Every day, public defenders fight to combat injustices in the legal system.
Mr. Syed spent 23 years unjustly incarcerated and was freed by the efforts of a woman of color, his public defender, Ms. Suter. We at the Maryland Office of the Public Defender recognize her and her stellar work — even though others fail to do so.
Natasha Dartigue, Baltimore
The writer is the public defender for Maryland.