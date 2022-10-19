The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion A reckoning over the ‘big lie’ is required to get me back to church

October 19, 2022 at 4:17 p.m. EDT
(iStock)

It’s going to take a lot more than a branding campaign to get this ex-evangelical back in the pew [“A $100 million campaign aims to fix Jesus’ brand from followers’ damage,” Religion, Oct. 15]. Personally, as I watched the horrific events of Jan. 6, 2021, unfold, I saw not just my flag and Capitol desecrated but also my faith destroyed. I realized that all it takes to have rabid followers is to repeat a lie over and over. Even today, people listen to the “big lie” and the percentage of believers swells in the face of all reason.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Beyond the behavior and rhetoric lies this question: How can I have “faith” that the tenets of Christianity that were repeated to me from birth are any truer than the lie being embraced today? That is the damage that Trumpist Christians have perpetrated.

Regina Cour, Ashburn

Loading...