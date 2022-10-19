It’s going to take a lot more than a branding campaign to get this ex-evangelical back in the pew [“A $100 million campaign aims to fix Jesus’ brand from followers’ damage,” Religion, Oct. 15]. Personally, as I watched the horrific events of Jan. 6, 2021, unfold, I saw not just my flag and Capitol desecrated but also my faith destroyed. I realized that all it takes to have rabid followers is to repeat a lie over and over. Even today, people listen to the “big lie” and the percentage of believers swells in the face of all reason.
Beyond the behavior and rhetoric lies this question: How can I have “faith” that the tenets of Christianity that were repeated to me from birth are any truer than the lie being embraced today? That is the damage that Trumpist Christians have perpetrated.
Regina Cour, Ashburn