It’s going to take a lot more than a branding campaign to get this ex-evangelical back in the pew [“A $100 million campaign aims to fix Jesus’ brand from followers’ damage,” Religion, Oct. 15]. Personally, as I watched the horrific events of Jan. 6, 2021, unfold, I saw not just my flag and Capitol desecrated but also my faith destroyed. I realized that all it takes to have rabid followers is to repeat a lie over and over. Even today, people listen to the “big lie” and the percentage of believers swells in the face of all reason.