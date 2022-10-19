Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Though campaign ads have blanketed the airwaves in some Virginia congressional districts, the Richmond market, divided among the 1st, 4th and 5th districts, has largely sat this election out. The reason is simple: Barring an election wave of unimaginable proportions, the incumbents in these districts — Rob Wittman (R) in the 1st, A. Donald McEachin (D) in the 4th and Bob Good (R) in the 5th — all are going to win on Nov. 8. Virginia’s dysfunctional-by-design redistricting process built these districts to favor either a Republican (1st and 5th) or a Democrat (4th).

But redistricting did do one thing marginally well: It forced Rob Wittman to spend a little money on an ad introducing himself to the roughly 261,000 new residents of Virginia’s 1st Congressional District.

And what an ad it is — hitting the main GOP election theme about inflation and the economy and castigating, in passing, those spend-happy Democrats and their “reckless” choices.

Advertisement

Wittman is depicted as the suburban dad wandering the aisles of the supermarket, talking with folks in an easy, familiar way about big issues such as jobs, wages and growth. There are no histrionics, no ridiculous special effects or dark imagery — just Wittman, a guy who wants to fight for the American Dream.

On those counts, it’s rock solid. Who can disagree that inflation is a problem or that the American Dream — left undefined here, but one that we can safely assume doesn’t include high gas prices — is a good thing?

Only cranks, hopeless partisans and those who just don’t like success, macaroni and cheese and hugs, that’s who.

As a gauzy introductory ad — with a couple of subtle dog whistles included just in case — it works. This is exactly the kind of ad an incumbent who is confident of winning but isn’t leaving anything to chance with all those new voters should run.

Advertisement

Now let’s talk about what isn’t in this ad. It’s pretty big. Did you catch it?

Wittman never says he is a Republican. He doesn’t even mention he’s running in the 1st District. Wittman might as well be the candidate from central casting running for whatever specific office happens to be on the call sheet that day.

There’s good reason to omit his Republican ID. The Richmond suburbs added to the 1st in redistricting were former area Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s (D) electoral base. Voters here were generally GOP friendly before Donald Trump won the White House in 2016. Republicans in the capital’s western suburbs still haven’t recovered from Trump or taken coherent steps to scrub the stench of Trumpism from their brand.

It’s no wonder, then, that Wittman would keep the (R) silent on his ads — and tamp down that whole 1st District thing, too. After all, why unnecessarily remind people Spanberger won’t be on their ballot this year? It might just cause confusion or, worse, lead people to wonder just who this “Rob Wittman” guy is.

Advertisement

Here are a few things Wittman is keeping way back in the warehouse rather than on the store shelves.

As I’ve written before in this space, Wittman votes in line with antiabortion maximalist Bob Good, which may come as a surprise to some voters who don’t know Wittman or his record. That won’t turn off all voters, of course. There are plenty of pro-life votes to be had in the Richmond suburbs.

What about respect for the election process? Is Wittman among the few Republicans who will say, freely and without reservation, that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election?

Sorry. He’s an election denier — on self-preservation grounds. As long as the activist heart of the GOP base marches to the tune of Trump’s election delusions, Wittman will march right beside it. And if the base changes its mind on Trump, election outcomes, abortion, the border, crime or anything else, Wittman will change, too.

That’s what a practiced congressional careerist like Rob Wittman does — even if it means keeping that whole “Republican” thing out of the campaign ads.

GiftOutline Gift Article