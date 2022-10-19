Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

David Ignatius deserves credit for raising an uncomfortable question in his Oct. 12 op-ed, “ ‘It’s not Putin; it’s Russia,’ for Ukrainians.” Though he provided an informed discussion, in the end he failed to conclude what is obvious: Russia has a centuries-long history of preying on smaller and weaker neighbors. From the partitions of Poland in the late 18th century to the absorption of Finland in the 19th century to the forcible acquisition of the three Baltic states and the five Central Asian “stans” as well as large swaths of the Caucasus and the unequal treaties with China that resulted in the securing of territory in the Far East, Russia has been on a brutal quest to acquire more and more territory despite the clear objections of the affected inhabitants. Whether under the czarist regime, the thin veneer of communism or the quasifascist Putin regime, the Russian playbook has always been the same.

As has been observed before, Russia doesn’t seek to dominate the world, only those countries that border it, until those borders are once again expanded. There is a very good reason the Baltics and Poland are in the vanguard of opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine: They know from bitter experience what the scenario will be if Russia is successful.

Alan Neuschatz, Chevy Chase

The Oct. 13 editorial “What’s next for Russia” correctly stated that many Russian citizens “are in a ‘state of deep resentment towards the West’ and believe that it has prevented Russia from regaining great-power status.” Nothing justifies what Russian President Vladimir Putin has done, but, in terms of his being able to sustain Russian popular support, the assertion about U.S. policy since the end of the 1990s is accurate. Some U.S. experts and commentators understood that as it happened, but they were ignored by U.S. leaders and mainstream media alike.

After George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton worked to build a “Europe whole and free,” the next four administrations forgot the lesson of Germany and the Treaty of Versailles in 1919: Punishing or belittling a defeated great power (Germany then, and Russia after 1998) builds national resentments and helps empower tyrants. The United States left the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and the Euromissile agreement, deployed anti-ballistic-missile systems in Central Europe and decided at the 2008 NATO summit that Ukraine and Georgia will become members of the alliance.

To understand why the bulk of Russian public opinion supports Mr. Putin includes seeing the U.S. and NATO role for what it has been toward Russia’s place in Europe for more than 20 years. We have to show due respect to the Russian people and provide a valid place in the post-Ukraine-war world to Russia while requiring that it accept the needed strictures and responsibilities, as it is not now doing. To deny this reality is to help make permanent a new Cold War — or worse.

Robert Hunter, Washington

The writer is a former U.S. ambassador to NATO.

