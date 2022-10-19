The Mississippi River basin is the heart of America’s agricultural sector. As the daughter of a farming family, I find the implications for the future of small farmers to be alarming. Current low water levels are part of the longer and more intense cycles of droughts and floods because of unsustainable irrigation water management, increasing soil loss and climate change.

Monocropping and large-scale industrial farm systems have degraded topsoil, increasing erosion and the demand for irrigation water. Abandoning more sustainable practices such as perennial crops and no-till agriculture has drained wetlands and made the Mississippi basin more unpredictable. Produce must be transported quickly after harvest, but if the Mississippi River is unreliable, more emissions-heavy alternatives such as rail and trucks become necessary, exacerbating the negative loops in which we are trapped.