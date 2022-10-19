Regarding the Oct. 14 news article “Mississippi River’s record-low levels endanger exports”:
Monocropping and large-scale industrial farm systems have degraded topsoil, increasing erosion and the demand for irrigation water. Abandoning more sustainable practices such as perennial crops and no-till agriculture has drained wetlands and made the Mississippi basin more unpredictable. Produce must be transported quickly after harvest, but if the Mississippi River is unreliable, more emissions-heavy alternatives such as rail and trucks become necessary, exacerbating the negative loops in which we are trapped.
Native flora that mimics the natural systems that once provided for the river can reduce the effects of monocropped agricultural domination and help mitigate climate-change-induced droughts and floods. We need alternatives to spending billions on emergency dredging. Looking at how nature has managed for centuries might be the solution.
Sara Nix, Washington