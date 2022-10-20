Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s a lag time between when the Fed raises rates and when those rates slow the economy, so it’s important for the Fed to pause now and see whether it’s doing more good than harm.

Even if the Fed’s rate hikes slow the economy, it’s far from clear they’ll have much impact on inflation.

The current inflation is worldwide, mainly because of global post-pandemic demand outrunning post-pandemic supplies. (Energy and food prices are up partly because of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine; component costs are higher because of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s lockdowns.)

It’s also because of big corporations raising prices to maintain near-record profits, even where their own costs are starting to fall.

Fed rate hikes won’t affect these forces unless they bring the U.S. economy to a crawl, by which time their human cost will be overwhelming.

Better to wait out the global supply shocks and deal with corporate power with a temporary windfall profits tax and more vigorous antitrust enforcement.

Robert B. Reich, Berkeley, Calif.

The writer is former secretary of labor.

The hawkish headline on Sebastian Mallaby’s Oct. 14 column belied its dovish conclusion: that the Fed should raise its 2 percent long-term inflation target. He was right.

The Federal Reserve Act directs the Fed to manage the money supply “commensurate with the economy’s long run potential to increase production, so as to promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates.” The Fed claims this as a “dual mandate” — merging the last two goals on the basis that moderate interest rates follow from stable prices. But this logic breaks down when rates sink to levels that can no longer be considered moderate.

Very low inflation means very low interest rates. But as Mr. Mallaby wrote, low interest rates can limit central banks’ ability to fight recessions. In addition, low rates artificially raise financial market prices, increasing wealth inequality as assets grow faster than incomes. They also waste capital. And they enable leveraged financial speculation that boosts volatility and systemic instability.

To fulfill its statutory mandate, and for equity and financial stability, the Fed should raise its long-term inflation target to a level consistent with maintaining moderate long-term interest rates.

Jim Frazer, Washington

Unless the so-called experts can demonstrate on a granular level exactly how higher interest rates will bring down the cost of food, gas, electricity, clothing and housing, there should be no further space devoted to such opinions.

Take housing, which happens to be my field. Rate increases mean the cost to the consumer has gone up while putatively slowing the rise in the sales prices. The spring market’s $500,000 home might sell for only $475,000, but the buyer will be paying significantly more per month thanks to a more than doubling of the interest rate. With 10 percent down, the payment rises from $1,899 to $2,701 at today’s rates.

Furthermore, the Fed policy will contribute to a greater scarcity of homes on the market: Anyone who purchased in the past five to seven years with a 3 percent interest rate is very unlikely to move and make a new purchase at 7 percent unless their circumstances are dire or absolutely require it. The main reason housing costs have been soaring is because we have a deficit of 5 million units nationally. Making credit more scarce for builders will only exacerbate the problem that has been more than 10 years in the making.

So, either prove how it works, or please stop.

Dana Scanlon, Kensington

