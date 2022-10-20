Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jim Geraghty is the senior political correspondent of National Review. Let’s not mince words. Herschel Walker, Mehmet Oz, J.D. Vance and Blake Masters are light-years away from the ideal GOP Senate candidate. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight These four horsemen of the midterm apocalypse, with their defects thoroughly raked-over in the media, prompted some conventional wisdom to take hold a few months ago. The political and economic environment pointed to a big Republican year in 2022, we were told, but lousy candidates such as these, endorsed by Donald Trump, were blowing the GOP’s chances to win the Senate.

Until the end of summer, that assessment looked accurate. But bit by bit, the outlook for this quartet has improved in recent weeks. Vance looks like the slight favorite in Ohio’s Senate race, Walker is still polling pretty close to Sen. Raphael G. Warnock in Georgia, Oz has mounted a furious comeback against John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, and even Masters is inching closer to the margin of error against Sen. Mark Kelly in Arizona.

Wary Republican voters and GOP-leaning independents are talking themselves into supporting these unorthodox candidates, and they’re all probably not much worse than 50-50 shots in their usually competitive states.

Meanwhile, as this cycle’s primaries progressed, you probably heard a lot less about the flawed candidates Democrats ended up fielding.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is in Arizona’s gubernatorial race, where Democrat Katie Hobbs, the current secretary of state, was supposed to enjoy a solid advantage against the very Trumpy former television news anchor Kari Lake. But the race is tight, and Democrats are worried — especially because Hobbs refuses to take on Lake in a debate.

“I have no desire to be a part of the spectacle that she’s looking to create,” Hobbs said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” this month.

“If Katie Hobbs loses,” fumed Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts, it will be because she “ran away from confronting Kari Lake.” Roberts complained that Hobbs, having “kept more eloquent Democrats out of the race,” has an obligation to inform voters about her policies — and to “show us exactly why” her “hard-right opponent would be a disaster for Arizona.”

A lot of Democrats will put up with flawed candidates, but seeming cowardice in the face of confronting Trumpism might well be a bridge too far. If you’re not willing to get up on stage and lay out why your opponent has all the wrong ideas, why are you running for office?

Then there’s Fetterman, who is forcing Pennsylvania Democrats to deal with the fallout from health issues that he didn’t fully disclose before the primary. Fetterman suffered a stroke on May 13, the Friday before the Tuesday primary in Pennsylvania. His first brief statement about the stroke came out on Sunday, May 15, declaring, “The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage. I’m well on my way to a full recovery.”

Five hours before the polls closed on primary day, Fetterman’s campaign issued a statement that he was undergoing surgery “that will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm.” Fetterman won the primary with 57 percent of the vote.

We don’t know that Fetterman’s rivals in the primary — Rep. Conor Lamb or state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta — would be performing better in the polls right now. But we do know that neither one would have “has he recovered from his stroke?” as a lingering potential problem.

For most of the cycle, Wisconsin Democrats licked their chops as they looked at Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his subpar job approval numbers. Maybe overconfidence led them to choose the hard-left Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, whose progressive bona fides include having advocated cutting police budgets and abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (He has since backed off those positions.) Barnes hasn’t led a poll since mid-September, although a more recent poll had the two candidates tied. Democrats might be getting flashbacks to 2016, when Johnson looked like toast but won by three percentage points.

Elsewhere, it is fair to wonder whether two retreads from 2018 were really the best choices for Democrats, or just the most familiar ones. Once Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Beto O’Rourke in Texas announced they were interested in running for governor, they essentially froze out other options. But the pair seem better suited to wowing correspondents for New York-based glossy magazines than appealing to culturally conservative electorates in Southern states.

Sure, Abrams’s and O’Rourke’s out-of-state fundraising is off the charts, but that’s probably just vacuuming up money from grass-roots Democrats that would be more wisely spent elsewhere.

When all is said and done in the midterms, Democrats might wonder whether all the buzz and laughter about the Republicans’ freak-show candidates distracted them from the consequential flaws in their own crop.

