Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, ending a disastrous six-week term as the United Kingdom’s head of government. The U.K. has slipped as a critical international player — a leader in Europe and a reliable diplomatic and military partner, with competent government and liberal democratic values. Now it looks increasingly like an isolated Atlantic island state. Much of its dysfunction has been self-inflicted, offering other countries lessons about the perils of populist politics.

Yet global leaders should not congratulate themselves on being right about the mistakes Britain, mostly under conservative governments, has made. It is important not just for Britain, but for Europe, the United States and the world that the country right itself.

British voters’ 2016 choice to leave the European Union — known as Brexit — inaugurated a chaotic political era marked by a line of poor leaders: the weak Theresa May, the buffoonish Boris Johnson and the incompetent Ms. Truss. Her resignation came after currency and bond markets crashed in response to her economic plan, which risked higher inflation with unfunded tax cuts. This represented a humiliation of a major developed economy the likes of which has not occurred since the 1990s. It was also avoidable, like Brexit itself, without which the country’s output would have been some 5.2 percent higher by the end of last year, according to one estimate from a European think tank.

Any turnaround will start in the coming week, as the U.K.’s ruling Conservative Party chooses the next prime minister. Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister and the runner-up in the last leadership election, would likely prove a steadier hand than Ms. Truss — or Mr. Johnson, whose return some are calling for. The party should also reform how it chooses its leaders. The current process empowers dues-paying party members, who tend to lean further to the populist right than the average Briton.

Next, the United States and Europe should help. Brexit negotiations continue to drag on, with questions about the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland still unresolved and trade between the U.K. and the E.U. far too difficult. Polling suggests the British public favors a softer Brexit, surrendering some control over judicial proceedings and regulation in return for easier trade, more law enforcement cooperation and the like. It is in the U.K.’s and Europe’s interests to seek one. Meanwhile, President Biden should reinvigorate U.S.-U.K. free trade talks, which have stalled since Mr. Biden entered the Oval Office.

Over the past two decades, Britain has been a key partner in Afghanistan, in the 2011 intervention that toppled Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi and in striking the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The country hosted a major climate change summit last year and remained a powerful voice promoting global development. Its steadfast support for Ukraine shows that it can still play a vital and constructive role.

Britain should be more than an exporter of royal gossip and lurid political news. The United States and Europe should help Britain regain its place in a liberal global order under attack by Russia, China and other adversaries of freedom.

