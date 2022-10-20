How many people used the bike path bordering the Intercounty Connector these past nice days? This question came to mind when I read the Oct. 12 Metro article on the new Potomac River bridge, “New Potomac bridge to open, a Hogan win.” The article described how the last hope for a safe bicycle and pedestrian Potomac crossing south of D.C. had been dashed when approval was given for destruction of the old Nice Bridge instead of adapting it for that purpose. Initially, there were plans to build a crossing as part of the new bridge, but once the approval process was far enough along that the Maryland Department of Transportation didn’t need environmentalist support, that was removed from the plans.