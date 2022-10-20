Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oz is only now consolidating his base.

The easiest explanation: Republicans are finally lining up behind Oz, while Democrats were with Fetterman all along. The trend lines tell a clear story.

For much of this race, poll aggregates have shown Fetterman with 46 to 49 percent of the vote. That’s not surprising: He won the Democratic primary easily, so Democratic voters — who make up almost half of the state’s electorate — had no real reason not to back him.

Oz, on the other hand, won only 31 percent of the vote in a brutal GOP primary, beating hedge fund CEO David McCormick by a tenth of a percentage point. Then, as soon as Oz won his primary, Fetterman started running TV ads and outspending him online. Oz — who had no prior relationship with Pennsylvania Republicans — hobbled out of the gate and struggled to unify the GOP base.

But with Election Day quickly approaching, the gravitational pull of partisanship is bringing Republicans home.

Fetterman is getting negative attention

As others have noted, the news cycle is turning against Fetterman.

Reporters have begun to question whether Fetterman — who suffered a stroke and has atrial fibrillation but has been cleared by his doctor for work — is sufficiently healthy for a demanding job in the Senate. And Republicans have hit Fetterman on crime by pointing to his liberal policy positions and a 2013 incident where Fetterman, armed with a shotgun, chased down an unarmed Black jogger who he suspected might be involved in a nearby crime. (It’s complicated — read more here.)

It’s hard to draw an exact line between either of these storylines and a specific change in the polls. But Pennsylvanians are searching more for “Fetterman” now, and when they do, it’s not all good news.

Nonpartisan pollsters started to publish more results

The data sources for our knowledge of the state of the Fetterman-Oz race also shifted — revealing that it may have always been closer than many believed.

To see what I mean, take a look first at nonpartisan polls of this race. These polls have tightened over time, but few showed true blowout margins for Fetterman.

Partisan pollsters — that is, pollsters who regularly work for one of the major parties — tended to show a much bigger Fetterman lead.

Democratic groups, such as the little-known Center Street PAC, published almost unbelievably good numbers for Fetterman — and for other Senate Democrats — early in the race. Republican researchers were split: Groups like Echelon Insights saw Fetterman running away with the race in late August, while Trafalgar Group has always said it was closer.

I don’t have a grand unifying theory of why partisan pollsters from both sides showed landslide margins for Fetterman, or why some published those polls so early. But, now that there’s a better mix of public and private poll numbers, the race seems closer.

In theory, Fetterman could win by 20 points and vindicate the wild margins from Center Street or Echelon. But it’s more likely that public pollsters are now revealing what has been true all along: Pennsylvania is a purple state, and Oz has a real shot at winning — even if he’s still the underdog.

