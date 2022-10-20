Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Less defensible, I’d argue, was Biden’s suggestion that Americans shouldn’t “prepare” for recession just in case. While it’s appropriate to project optimism, particularly given the mixed economic signals around us, it’s valuable to encourage some financial prudence should the more optimistic scenario not materialize.

So what might preparing for recession look like? If you’re a consumer, it might mean replenishing your rainy-day funds. Consumers overall have spent down their savings quite a bit in the past year.

This is largely understandable: With prices rising and wages not keeping pace, some households have had to dip into savings to pay their bills. Spending down savings, of course, means less security in the event of job loss or a cutback in hours.

Some common-sense advice might be something like: If you don’t need to make a big, expensive purchase today, such as a new car, house or upgraded fridge, think carefully before you do it — especially if the purchase would require financing (interest rates are high!) or if you work in a field without much job security. Many workers have switched jobs in the past year, often in pursuit of big raises, but their new positions aren’t necessarily secure. There’s been a lot of hiring in industries that tend to be sensitive to changes in the business cycle, such as retail.

Some businesses have begun pulling back investments and freezing hiring — which might make their own finances safer but could also collectively expedite recession. (The same is true, actually, if consumers all simultaneously take my thrifty advice above.)

The biggest worry is how little governments have done to gird for a downturn.

Politicians in both parties have been scapegoating others for possibly precipitating a recession, while doing little themselves to combat recession risks. In some cases, they have undertaken measures that actively worsen the economic outlook.

Threatening to default on U.S. debt obligations, as Republican lawmakers are now doing, injects needless uncertainty into financial markets. Other policies such as forgiving student loan debt, or cutting state income and gas taxes, are modestly inflationary. This means the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates even more to offset that inflationary impact; the resulting higher interest rates might kill the current economic recovery altogether.

Frittering state budget surpluses on tax cuts, rather than socking away those funds, is short-sighted for other reasons, too. States will need a financial cushion if their tax revenues drop. They will also likely need to spend more on safety-net services (Medicaid, unemployment benefits, etc.) if there are widespread job losses. If Republicans regain control of one or both houses of Congress in the midterms, federal aid to alleviate any state budget troubles is by no means guaranteed.

And state governments long ago should have fixed their decrepit unemployment-insurance systems, which massively failed in the last recession. Many haven’t.

Politicians need to stop finger-pointing and deflecting — and start battening down the hatches.

