Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have committed countless war crimes over the past decade in Syria. Now, he is putting the very same people, weapons and tactics implicated in those atrocities to fresh use in Ukraine. But that could well turn out to be a huge mistake. Syrians and Ukrainians are teaming up to seek justice for Russia’s victims and force accountability on Russian war criminals — and Putin is at the top of their list.
As Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian occupiers out of towns such as Bucha and Izyum, the horrifying scenes they’ve uncovered there are eerily reminiscent of Putin’s past atrocities in cities such as Grozny and Aleppo. Putin recently appointed Gen. Sergei Surovikin — known as “General Armageddon” for his conduct in Syria — as commander of Russian forces in Ukraine. Putin’s partner in Syria, Iran, has now deployed drones and troops on the Ukrainian battlefield. The results for Ukrainians are appalling.
On Tuesday, the United Nations’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine issued a report that found that Russian forces have conducted widespread war crimes, including strikes against civilian infrastructure, attacking humanitarian facilities, and “patterns of summary executions, unlawful confinement, torture, ill-treatment, rape and other sexual violence committed in areas occupied by Russian armed forces.”
As of last month, a network of Ukrainian human rights organizations had documented more than 21,000 cases of war crimes, said Oleksandra Matviichuk, founder of the Center for Civil Liberties, a Kyiv-based organization that was awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.
“Russia tries to break people’s resistance and occupy their country using the tool of immense pain on civilians,” Matviichuk said at an event I moderated on Wednesday at Georgetown University’s Mortara Center for International Studies. “We document this pain. In parallel, we are searching for a complex strategy of justice to [hold] all the perpetrators accountable.”
She is part of a group called the Syria Ukraine Network, which has brought Syrians and Ukrainians together to collaborate on war crimes documentation, medical aid, fighting Russian disinformation and protecting civilians from Russian forces. They are trading information on Russians who have both Syrian and Ukrainian blood on their hands.
“A Russian soldier or officer in Ukraine may not have killed a kid there yet, but he may have done so in Syria, and if captured, should be held accountable,” said Mouaz Moustafa, the executive director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force. “We all must work together. It’s in the national interests of the United States and its allies, and it’s the right thing to do.”
Tragically, the world’s neglect of Putin’s past atrocities in places such as Chechnya and Syria has emboldened the Russian leader to expand these practices to Ukraine, said Stephen Rapp, a former U.S. ambassador-at-large for war crimes issues. But the common misperception that Putin himself is immune from war crimes prosecution under international law is just wrong.
“What we’ve seen is Russia getting away with murder for years and years and never being held to account. ... Impunity breeds impunity,” Rapp said. “But the [International Criminal Court] does have jurisdiction. ... The prosecutor could indict Putin tomorrow.”
Opinion writers on the war in Ukraine
1/7
Under the doctrine of command responsibility, Putin is directly responsible and vulnerable to prosecution, Rapp said. And he added that the ICC isn’t the only venue in which Putin and other Russian war criminals can be tried. They can also be prosecuted in Ukrainian courts, or — based on the principle of universal jurisdiction — in courts in third countries. (Syrian war criminals have already been prosecuted in German courts, for example.)
Now, the techniques that war crimes investigators in Syria have spent years developing are being taught to Ukrainian investigators and prosecutors. Yevgeny Vindman, a former White House official and retired Army colonel, is part of a joint U.S.-European effort called the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group, which is key to that effort.
“Like it or not, [senior Russian officials] are subject to jurisdiction under the ICC, or Ukrainian national courts, or some other body, and they can be prosecuted,” said Vindman. “The Ukrainians have taken first steps of doing that … and they are looking at cases of command responsibility up the chain.”
There are several tools the U.S. government could use to help this effort. There is bipartisan support in Congress for declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, which would simply recognize the plain truth. The United States could also support calls from the Baltic states for an international tribunal to hold Putin and Russia accountable for the separate international crime of aggression, which the United States (and Russia) used to prosecute Nazi war criminals at Nuremburg.
Putin’s international crimes have no statute of limitations. As long as he breathes air, he must understand that his victims and their families will never stop seeking justice. The least the rest of us can do is to support that effort — so that hopefully, one day, his victims can see Putin and all who carried out his atrocities tried and jailed, just as they deserve.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed martial law Wednesday in Ukrainian territories that Moscow illegally claimed to annex last month, signaling an intensifying effort to achieve its war objectives. Follow our live coverage.
Turmoil within Russian leadership: A member of Putin’s inner circle has voiced disagreement directly to the Russian president in recent weeks over his handling of the war in Ukraine, according to information obtained by U.S. intelligence.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.