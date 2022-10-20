Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday morning puts an end to a month of economic and political turmoil. Republicans should take note of her mistakes if they want to avoid a similar debacle after the midterms and in 2024. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Truss’s first mistake was to push a radical economic agenda she did not campaign on. Her personal views supporting a low-tax, smaller government were telegraphed years ago in her book, “Britannia Unchained.” But she did not campaign for the premiership on that agenda. She had promised some modest tax reductions and offered rhetorical backing for deregulation. But those were far short of the sweeping tax cuts she and her chancellor of the exchequer unveiled in their now-infamous mini-budget proposed in late September.

Failing to prepare public opinion for her proposals meant there was no widespread support for them in any segment of British society. Conservative MPs who championed fiscal stability were gobsmacked at the prospect of widening deficits as far as the eye could see. The broader public backed more spending and taxation, not less. And investors who had made calculations about the British economy based on her public statements were blindsided, sending interest rates soaring and pushing the pound to historic lows.

Advertisement

Republicans are at risk of making the same mistake if they retake control of Congress. The GOP’s midterm messaging focuses on inflation, crime and immigration, but the party is not telling the public much about what it would do to combat those ills. That might be good politics, but it also means they would have no mandate for significant departures from the status quo. Using the national debt limit next year as leverage to force significant spending cuts, including to Social Security and Medicare, as has recently been rumored, would be as politically disastrous for the GOP as Truss’s supply-side tax cuts were for the Tories.

Follow Henry Olsen 's opinions Follow Add

Truss also failed by trying to push a revolution through Parliament without controlling all the levers of power. Many Conservative MPs quickly said they would oppose many of her plans, forcing her into humiliating policy U-turns that only fed the sense she was not in charge. Republican attempts to enact similar radical changes would be met with Democratic filibusters in the Senate and a presidential veto. Doing so regardless of that reality would be the political equivalent of Pickett’s Charge.

Republicans should also take note that character matters. I had thought that Truss’s rapid rise to the top meant she was a savvy operator. Instead, power revealed her to be a shallow opportunist with neither courage nor good judgment. Having chosen to launch revolution without broad popular support, she had only one logical course forward: to be intransigent and force Tory rebels to bend the knee. Instead, she started to retreat under pressure almost as soon as her plans were under attack.

Advertisement

That choice sealed her fate. Once she showed herself to be movable, the rebels were emboldened to take on the rest of her agenda. First, the tax cut for the top bracket was shelved. Then she fired her closest ally, Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, and installed an ideological adversary in his place. Each move was meant to placate the bleating mob, but it merely whetted her adversaries’ appetite for what they really wanted: her head.

Republicans need to pick a 2024 nominee who has both intellectual depth and genuine courage. Former president Donald Trump has neither. He might sound like a fighter, but he regularly pulled back from his agenda under pressure from his staff. He also publicly excoriated Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), whom he will need to pass whatever agenda he comes up with. Much as Truss tried to brush aside dissenters within her own party rather than bring them to her side, Trump and his loyalists deride Republicans who don’t fall into line as RINOs who should be expelled. That’s recklessness, not courage.

Trump also shares Truss’s lack of serious engagement with ideas. Both have pulled 180-degree turns in their careers, switching political parties and reversing themselves on policy commitments when it suited their ambitions. It’s revealing that Trump did not sanction a party platform in his 2020 renomination bid, the first time the party ever failed to issue an updated set of principles and proposals. You can’t change the nation’s course if you don’t have an idea for where it should be going.

Truss’s ideological fecklessness has brought the Conservative Party to its knees. Republicans, take note.

GiftOutline Gift Article