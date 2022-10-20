Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Oct. 17 Style article “Where are the men of #MeToo?”: Like the 1970s Take Back the Night protests, #MeToo raised consciousness about our epidemic of violence against women. However, #MeToo is built on the false premise that naming and shaming is a lawful and effective means of creating systemic change.

Our laws equally prohibit rape, assault and defamation. Publicly labeling someone a criminal without first proving your claim in court invites a defamation action. “Personal truth” is not legally protected speech. Proven truth is.

Most men are not violent misogynists, but violent misogynists are highly recidivist. Our epidemic of violence against women will change only when the overwhelming majority of victims who do not report crimes find the courage to prove their claims in civil or criminal actions.

Advertisement

After a violent criminal chooses you as his victim, you have three choices: recover privately and go on with your life; prove your claim in court and publicly identify him as an offender; or speak publicly and then prove your claim as a defendant in a defamation suit.

In 1993, I won a unanimous jury verdict in my landmark lawsuit against my father, proving he repeatedly raped me during my childhood. In 1996, he unsuccessfully sued me for defamation after I called him a “rapist.” The original jury verdict made my proven truth protected speech.

As Sun Tzu said: “Victorious warriors win first then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.” My advice is win first, then publicly speak your proven truth.

Jennifer Hoult, New York

GiftOutline Gift Article