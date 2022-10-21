Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Endorsing Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller for nothing more than his party affiliation was both shortsighted and a grave disservice to the people of Maryland [editorial, Oct. 17]. In a recent radio interview, his answer to the question “Why are you running?” was that he’s term-limited and “the job is right for me.” This Kinsley gaffe says everything about his reasons for running. It is all about him, not for Maryland’s people, that he wants this critically important position, and the endorsement ignored his lackluster history.

When Del. Brooke E. Lierman (D-Baltimore City) was asked the same question, her reply was to improve things for the people of Maryland, assist small businesses and make the office more accessible to all.

Mr. Glassman might be an effective bean counter, but that is not nearly enough to justify his having a seat on the Maryland Board of Public Works. Ms. Lierman’s superior qualifications, her demonstrated ability to work across party lines and her commitment to serving the people she would represent make her a better choice for Maryland.

Mitch Edelman, Finksburg, Md.

The writer is vice chair of the Carroll County Democratic Central Committee.

The editorial endorsing Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller had several misguided points. Primary was the assumption that Mr. Glassman is a preferred candidate for the position because he is a Republican and Maryland needs at least one Republican in statewide office. This paternalistic view is a slight against his opponent, Del. Brooke E. Lierman, who is an experienced and accomplished legislator, civil rights and disability rights lawyer, and highly qualified candidate for the position. Ms. Lierman holds the view that the comptroller’s office can and should be used for the betterment of all Marylanders. Where Ms. Lierman advocates investing the $68 billion in the state pension fund with an eye toward clean energy and the future, the editorial disparaged her by describing this as “advanc[ing] her policy views.”

Advocating clean energy is hardly an “ideological tool” but rather a thoughtful and proactive way of promoting the public good in the broadest possible sense. This is the kind of vision and leadership we need in the position.

The editorial did her an unfortunate and undeserved disservice. The people of Maryland deserve the best possible candidate for comptroller. Ms. Lierman is that candidate.

Philip B. Zipin, Silver Spring

