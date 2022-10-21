Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

California’s population is 39 million. If it were a country, it would boast the world’s fifth-largest economy. So when it decides to regulate an industry within its borders, its rules can reshape the way businesses operate across the country — as its fuel efficiency standards have done with automakers. The Supreme Court this month heard a case involving another industry — and the question of whether California can write rules that affect every other state. The answer is that, constitutionally, it probably can.

California’s Proposition 12, approved in 2018 by more than 62 percent of the state’s voters, would ban the sale of pork products that do not come from pigs born to sows that enjoy at least 24 square feet of space. The state raises almost no pigs but accounts for 13 percent of the nation’s pork consumption. Its regulation, aimed at making pork production less cruel, would force out-of-state businesses to build new pens, track pigs throughout the system and certify that pork products are Prop 12-compliant.

Industry groups argue that this is impractical and would raise costs by $13 per pig, which is a nearly 10 percent hike at the farm level. The industry warns that the rules threaten to upend the entire pork business and raise costs for pork-eaters everywhere. The state says industry concerns are exaggerated and could be dealt with by, for instance, segregating California-bound pork from meat going elsewhere. In which case, Golden State consumers alone would be paying the extra compliance costs. Some big pork producers have also said they would be able to comply with Prop 12 without a catastrophic rise in prices.

But the larger argument is about far more than the implications of one state’s good intentions. If California can effectively regulate standards in the pork industry nationwide, the state’s opponents argued, Texas could insist that no product made with undocumented labor could be sold there. Red and blue states would find innumerable ways to snipe at each other, trying to set policies that reach outside their borders on issues that Congress should handle, to the detriment of consumers.

California, in this case, probably has the better legal argument. The Constitution bars states from waging economic war on one another, empowering Congress to regulate interstate commerce — and, by implication, prohibiting states from doing so. But Prop 12 regulates only what can be sold inside California, and does not discriminate against out-of-state products in favor of in-state ones. Pork producers are free to ignore California’s market if they want to. It would be unlikely for the court to hamstring small states from enacting a law similar to California’s, because there would be little to no impact on the national pork industry. The court should not punish California because it is big. In the absence of a national rule, the country’s federal system allows states to fill the gaps with regulations that do not erect effective trade barriers against other states.

Yet big states should ask whether it is wise or fair to wield their market power across the map. Congress, meanwhile, should step in and consider setting uniform national standards when a California or a Texas goes too far.

