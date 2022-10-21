Gift Article Share

In the decade or so that I’ve been a public writer, I’ve not really seen a need to give Candace Owens that much of my energy. I’ve been happy to keep her name out of my mouth and out of my work. But I have to hand it to Owens — the Connecticut native is a Black woman who stands at the nexus of one impressively sleek, silk-pressed maneuver. And at the tangled root of it all? Anti-Blackness and white supremacy.

Impressive for someone who once sued her high school over racist threats and bullying.

By now, we all know that rapper-turned-professional-troll Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye, made headlines two weeks ago for posing with Owens in “White Lives Matter” shirts during Paris Fashion Week. Ye also posted an Instagram message saying “Black lives matter is a scam,” then followed that up with a stew of antisemitic remarks, which caused him to be deplatformed from Instagram and Twitter. But there was Owens again, coming to his defense with an impressively “up is down” parsing of what he said. Owens insisted that no “honest person” would conclude that West’s words — he wrote that he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” — were antisemitic.

Turns out Kanye was giving us a sneak preview of his friend’s work — Owens later premiered her documentary “exposing” Black Lives Matter, claiming that George Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose, not the knee on his neck. That assertion was proved false during former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial for murder in the case. West went on to repeat those claims on a Revolt TV broadcast interview while plugging Owens’s documentary. (After the Floyd family threatened to sue, the interview was pulled from YouTube.)

Then Monday, the final piece of this puzzling sequence fell into place when the right-wing social media platform Parler announced that West would be buying it.

Here’s the shot: Parler's extreme “free speech” ethos is infamous for finding favor with right-wingers, white supremacists and some who planned the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

And the chaser: Candace Owens’s husband, George Farmer, is Parler’s CEO.

Now, I am fully aware this might all be another stunt, and I don’t like going to circuses to watch clowns. But if a platform for white supremacists is going to have a Black man as a front, I’d be remiss to not comment on the old, yet dangerous game that Owens appears to be participating in here.

People like to say she’s an example of a “free thinker" — that she is brave to question Black Lives Matter and other examples of groupthink. Reality check: Black journalists, myself included, have written plenty of critiques of capitalism and social justice movements. What we DID NOT do was attack a dead man who would be alive today if it weren’t for an encounter with police. What reasonable people DO NOT do is suggest that our own group is stuck in slavery for their political preferences.

Trafficking in anti-Blackness is one of the United States’ most profitable activities. Owens is clearly happy to ride that train on Kanye West’s back, all the way to the bank.

Home Front: When looted art goes home

Now, on from grift artistry to the looting of actual art.

Earlier this month, the Smithsonian Institution took a big step forward in the movement to repatriate looted colonial art. In a ceremony with representatives from the Nigerian government, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch III officially signed over ownership of more than two dozen Benin Bronzes, which were looted during the British Punitive Raid of 1897, to representatives of Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments. (Read my column from earlier this year recounting this history here.)

The push to give back Africa’s looted heritage has been underway for decades, really ever since the end of colonization. It’s a shameful wonder that it took the brutal murder of George Floyd, a Black man in America, to force Western countries to reckon with their history of invasion and slaughter of Africans. But it is also a marvel that Bunch, a Black historian, is the one to formalize an act of cultural reparation.

But it’s not enough.

The Smithsonian’s example needs to be followed by so many other. It’s time for more Western governments, institutions and private collectors to enter into serious discussions to not only repatriate looted art but also rethink the role of museums altogether. Yes, I’m looking at you, Britain. The British Museum, which has the largest collection of Bronzes, has long refused to return them to Nigeria.

I spoke with Ngaire Blankenberg, the Smithsonian’s curator for African art, last week. Born in South Africa, she told me that seeing Africa’s looted art in the Smithsonian’s collection has long made her uncomfortable.

“As a Black woman who works in the museum space, this is personal for me,” she said. And she’s right. For many people of African descent, our cultural heritage has been transformed from the wonders of historical art and design that they are into evidence of horrific colonial crimes, which is itself a tragedy. “My worry,” Blankenberg told me, “is also that focusing too much on this moment of colonial violence really continues to center Europe.”

I get her point. The thing is, as long as Western museums hold on to the loot and refuse to enter into dialogue with the cultures and peoples it was stolen from, we are still in the colonial moment of violence.

Last month, the Atlantic’s David Frum wrote a long essay, “Who Benefits When Western Museums Return Looted Art?" focusing on the return of the Benin Bronzes to Nigeria. In it, he highlighted Nigeria’s corruption, the infighting between the Oba of Benin and representatives of the Nigerian government over the financial and political opportunities created by the Bronzes.

Frum admitted that his family has African art in its private collections. And he just can’t seem to grasp why Africans, who have wanted their artwork to be accepted into Western museums, would now want them back.

But he and those who see it the same way don’t have to understand. Because it’s a matter for the originators of the art to answer. In our conversation, Blankenberg stressed that ownership was now over to the Nigerians: “Whatever they decide to do, it is out of our hands now."

“The Bronzes were like the Instagram of their time,” she said. “This is just one chapter of their story."

Indeed. At the end of the day, the colonial violence did not stop Benin’s descendants from creating more art — and now future generations of artists can take fresh inspirations from a piece of the past restored to its rightful place.

For the Culture: A historic weekend for women’s boxing

Last Saturday, Claressa Shields proved why she is boxing’s GWOAT (Greatest Woman of All Time).

The Flint, Mich., native already had two Olympic gold medals to her name, along with world championships across multiple weight classes. On Saturday, she defeated Britain’s Savannah Marshall to become the undisputed middleweight champion in front of a sold-out crowd — a bout that made history for being the most-watched women’s sporting event ever on Sky News, with over 2 million viewers.

Who said women’s sports don’t sell?

This is the thing — lately, high-profile men’s boxing seems like it’s in its nadir. So many of the headlines for big fights of the past years were from YouTube stars-turned-boxers converting their social-media audiences into cash. It’s cool to see women, and Black women in particular, putting the shine back into boxing.

And Shields, well, she is one of the greatest boxers, male or female, in history. For more, I suggest watching “T-Rex: Her Fight For Gold,” a documentary on Shields’s rise and her quest for the Olympic gold.

Do you have questions, comments, tips, recipes, poems, praise, or critiques for me? Submit them here. I do read every submission and may include yours in a future version of the newsletter.

