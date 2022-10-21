Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I agree in most part with the Oct. 18 editorial “Devaluing citizenship.” It is a bad idea to allow noncitizens to vote and to pass the bill as it is written. Under this bill proposed by D.C. Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) and passed on a first vote 12-1, any person living in D.C. for 30 days can vote. That would include migrants bused here and dropped off in front of the vice president’s residence if they remain here 30 days. It would include those on a visitor’s visa, student visas and those from countries who don’t need visas for a 90-day stay.

It would be one thing if the D.C. Council considered long-term residents who are working here and paying taxes or if it considered “dreamers,” those who were brought to the United States undocumented as children. But this broad bill is as bad as the editorial said and will leave us open to all kinds of reprisals from Congress.

The council should slow this down and rethink it. This is wrong and actually counterproductive to moving forward in a progressive way.

Peter D. Rosenstein, Washington

As a U.S. citizen who has lived abroad, I found the right to vote in local elections in Galway, Ireland, appropriate as local issues directly affected me. Non-Irish European Union citizens could also vote for the local E.U. representative. Only Irish citizens could vote for candidates for national offices.

If it was appropriate for a U.S. citizen to vote in a local election overseas, it would be just as appropriate for a foreign citizen to vote in a local election here. I support the D.C. Council passing such a bill.

Doug Foxvog, Boyds

