The unanimously passed D.C. Council bill imposing needed reforms upon the deficit-riddled D.C. Housing Authority (DCHA) can also be viewed as a vote of no confidence in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration. The council, confronted with a blistering report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, had little recourse but to step in.

The council, however, has not covered itself in glory as a legislative body. Its languid exercise of oversight puts the city at risk in a profound way.

Because of the HUD report, council members can hardly turn a blind eye to DCHA at this point. Having exercised stewardship of the mismanaged agency, the Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners, dominated by Bowser’s appointees and Executive Director Brenda Donald, simply cannot be trusted to clean up the mess on its own.

But make no mistake, the council, in pushing emergency reforms, is also engaging in a bit of posterior protection. The 82 HUD-identified DCHA deficiencies were developed and discovered on the council’s watch. Thousands of rundown D.C. public housing units didn’t spring up overnight. The existence of hundreds of vacant units in the face of a waiting list of 40,000 applicants were not state secrets.

The council has a Committee on Housing and Executive Administration that is responsible for all matters relating to the development, maintenance and preservation of housing, including DCHA — which, unfortunately, has served as a virtual rubber stamp for Bowser’s housing decisions.

In doing so, the committee has failed to fulfill the council’s basic purpose, namely oversight of the government.

That may help explain why Housing Committee Chairwoman Anita Bonds (D-At Large) joined with committee members Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), and Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) in ignoring Donald’s objections to the proposed reforms, which she attacked as “reactive,” “overly burdensome” and “unreasonable.” Bonds, McDuffie, Pinto and White instead joined with the rest of their colleagues to support the reform package put forward by committee member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.

Silverman, McDuffie and Bonds are all up for reelection next month. Separating herself from Donald and DCHA, Bonds said she plans to introduce her own “substantive legislative proposals” in response to the HUD audit.

And McDuffie, playing catch-up, announced that he will convene a roundtable with the city’s chief financial officer on DCHA’s long-term capital needs.

DCHA is not a stand-alone problem, however. Other D.C. agencies and programs cry out for thorough examinations of their operations and procurement functions.

Look no further than Casa Ruby, a nonprofit funded by the D.C. Department of Human Services to provide shelter and transitional housing to LGBTQ youths in the city. Since 2016, Casa Ruby has received $9.6 million in grants from city agencies to serve the needs of the Latino and LGBTQ youth communities. This year, Human Services shut down Casa Ruby amid reports of nonpayment of employees and vendors. A court-ordered assessment of its financial and operational status determined that “Casa Ruby’s Board of Directors failed to provide any meaningful oversight and Casa Ruby should be dissolved in an orderly manner pursuant to D.C. Code.” The assessment noted that the nonprofit was not fit to continue operating, even if a new board of directors were appointed.

In a court filing, Racine was more explicit, stating that Casa Ruby Executive Director Ruby Corado “has likely absconded to a foreign jurisdiction while retaining sole control over a significant amount of nonprofit funds provided by both government grants and public donations for the express purpose of supporting the Latino and LGBTQ+ communities here in the District.”

Racine’s killer assessment: “Casa Ruby’s operations suggest clear patterns of gross mismanagement and poor oversight of its programs and finances.” That scandal took years to develop. Where was Human Services? Where was the council?

D.C. Department of Human Services, join DCHA in taking a bow.

Such dysfunctional agencies and programs spell big trouble should the House of Representatives switch from Democratic to Republican hands on Election Day. If that happens, the District will be in line for a hostile takeover by a House eager to reshape the District and its already limited self-governing powers into a duchy within a GOP fiefdom.

To be sure, a Democratic Senate, should it carry over to next year, might serve as a bulwark against the House’s deep home-rule incursions.

But that’s a thin reed to lean on. I witnessed an insolent and threatening Republican Congress at work on District affairs in the ’90s. It wasn’t pretty. Pretty awful, in fact. At the very least, anti-D.C. hard-liners on the House Appropriations Committee can be expected to cut city budgets and choke off any moves toward expanded political autonomy.

Which gets us back to lax council oversight. Failure to do the fundamental — albeit unglamorous and thankless — task of assessing city functions in detail, and eliminating or changing nonperformers, is a blow to self-governance. It provides an excuse for Republicans to pick the city apart.

Note well: Undermining a Democratic D.C. is risk-free politics back home for red-state members of Congress.

Even more reason for the council to fulfill its oversight role and thwart Congress’s spurious rationale for encroachment.

Yes, I know, we D.C. loyalists live in hope.

