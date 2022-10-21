Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lashonia Thompson-El is executive director of Peace for DC and former co-chief of the Violence Reduction Unit (Cure the Streets) at the D.C. Office of the Attorney General, a restorative justice practitioner and an expert in gender-responsive criminal justice reform. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The Post recently wrote about the D.C. government’s People of Promise program, with a now-former deputy mayor giving the program a C-plus. When dealing with people’s lives, that’s a failing grade. Washingtonians — particularly those who live in neighborhoods that have been disadvantaged for generations, where living with the trauma and terror of gun violence is the norm — deserve an A. Peace for DC is here to help the city get an A-plus.

The current violence intervention system of public safety — largely based on government-delivered services with agency heads sometimes acting as case managers — is ill-equipped to reach the people driving the violence. Those at highest risk have been let down too many times and don’t trust the government. They aren’t going to leave their block, let alone go across town, to receive services from people they don’t know. Bureaucracy and politics hamper agility and innovation. Government’s role should be to provide funding and strategic oversight for the community-based organizations best positioned to reach those at highest risk.

Advertisement

We know that gun violence is not an intractable problem. An estimated 70 percent of D.C.’s gun violence is driven by approximately 500 identifiable individuals. Most of this violence is cyclical and retaliatory — therefore, it’s predictable and preventable. Other cities — New York, Los Angeles and Boston — have dramatically reduced their homicide rates and kept them low. So can we.

We start by going deeper into the five neighborhoods with the highest per capita homicide rates, setting up neighborhood hubs and working with the community violence intervention (CVI) workers who have already built trust with the hardest-to-reach individuals who are at the highest risk of becoming the next victim or perpetrator. We give these CVI workers the funding and training needed to do the deeper work of helping individuals break out of the cycle of violence. This strategy aligns with the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform’s Strategic Plan,which the city commissioned but has not fully funded or implemented with fidelity.

Key to this approach is recentering the work among the front-line CVI peacemakers and small grass-roots community-based organizations best positioned to reach those driving the violence. They have the trust, relationships, credibility and influence, and they understand firsthand the complex trauma and pervasive culture of violence plaguing communities. It’s our responsibility to ensure that they have the funding, resources, training and capacity to lead the intensive, individualized, long-term care needed for their participants.

Advertisement

Changing behaviors and lives is a long process. It requires dedicated resources and sustained programming. A team of CVI workers, life coaches, case managers, social workers, tutors and others provide wraparound services (life coaching, case management, housing, education, substance-use care, job-readiness, cognitive behavioral therapy, etc.) for an average of two years to empower individuals to create healthier, happier futures for themselves and their families — and safer communities.

This community-led, targeted transformation works. Research shows programs that do this with adherence to evidence-based standards are effective, with participants approximately 50 to 80 percent less likely to be shot or rearrested.

Peace for DC believes that with the right strategies and opportunities, everyone can change their lives. We are taking action now to create a community-centered model, to build a skilled intervention workforce and to heal trauma through our efforts to train D.C.’s CVI workers in partnership with the DC Peace Academy and MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Stop the Bleed and through Roca’s cognitive behavioral theory method.

Advertisement

I know transformation is possible, because I have lived through this process myself. I served an 18½-year prison sentence, pushed hard to rehabilitate myself and continue to challenge generational patterns in my family and unhealthy norms in my community. My story is not unusual. Many of D.C.’s CVI peacemakers have put in deep work to transform their own lives and now risk their lives working to stop the next shooting. We see this every day in the stories of Peace Academy students. Our first cohort tallied how many years a class of 25 students had served in prison. It was more than 200. The vast majority of our students have been personally affected by gun violence, and many of them have lost siblings or parents to the violence.

Homicide is the No. 1 cause of death for all 15- to 34-year-olds in D.C. Each fatal shooting costs D.C. more than $1.53 million in direct costs. Violence drives down property values and leads to business closures and fewer job opportunities. Elementary schools in areas with a higher concentration of gunshots had test scores that were 50 percent lower than schools in areas with fewer gunshots. At a regional level, violence puts our city’s reputation at stake. At a human level, it wrecks future dreams as the cycle of trauma and violence repeats. Over and over again.

This is an urgent call to join Peace for DC to address this urgent need. We believe that homicides in D.C. can be reduced by 60 percent in five years. That’s at least 300 lives and $459 million in direct costs saved, communities transformed, and future generations spared the fear and suffering that have been the status quo for too long.

Advertisement

Everyone in D.C. has a role to play. The government can’t solve any crisis alone. Think of housing, hunger, HIV/AIDS, the coronavirus. Anyone who cares can sponsor someone’s transformation. Businesses can offer jobs to individuals on the transformation path. Lawyers can provide pro bono civil legal aid. Large nonprofits can deliver resources. Government can provide funding and strategic oversight for the community-based organizations best positioned to reach those at highest risk. This approach is as much about achieving racial equity and economic mobility as it is about creating lasting peace. Now is the time for the region to come together to solve this preventable crisis. So let’s come work together and earn D.C. an A-plus in reducing violence and saving lives.

GiftOutline Gift Article