Richard Zierdt of Maryland thinks his neighbors might well be in favor of reabsorbing the District of Columbia, but I think he overlooked a few things. First, Maryland Republicans might object to getting about 400,000 new liberal Democrats in their state. In addition, Baltimore might not appreciate being downgraded to the second-most-populous, second-most-important urban center in Maryland. Finally, and most important, though retrocession would result in D.C. residents getting voting rights, Maryland and D.C. have been separated for more than 200 years and have consequently developed differently, which would be the biggest obstacle for all parties concerned.