Perry Bacon Jr.’s call in his Oct. 18 Tuesday Opinion column, “ America should invest billions in local news ,” for the United States to spend billions to revive local news is timely and important. With news deserts spreading nationwide, a lack of access to credible and comprehensive local news undermines democracy, whose foundation rests on an informed populace.

Mr. Bacon’s suggestion to allocate more funding to existing public radio (and television) stations would indeed be the fastest and easiest way to establish robust local news operations in all 435 congressional districts. With a new chair recently elected, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting now has an opportunity, if not an obligation, to address the local news crisis that is pulling Americans apart by making the preservation and expansion of local news its No. 1 institutional priority and strategic objective. Expanding the mission of public media beyond general broadcasting to multiplatform local online news offers an opportunity for NPR and PBS stations to grow and diversify their audiences, attract additional revenue and update their mission to solve a contemporary problem for which they are uniquely well qualified.