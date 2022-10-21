Regarding the Oct. 20 news article “Expert advisers urge FDA to pull preterm pregnancy drug from market”:
The FDA has the responsibility and the authority to withdraw drugs that pose a risk regardless of the target population. Although it is true that Black women have higher rates of maternal complications than other racial groups, a drug that can cost upward of $10,000 should provide evidence of a treatment benefit. Keeping a drug with inconsistent outcomes on the market not only costs the federal government money if paid for by the Medicaid program, but it also provides false hope to pregnant women who are at a high risk of having a preterm birth.
Moreover, as with the argument made by regulators, keeping a drug on the market for the purpose of addressing health disparities when it does not do so delays further research and innovation in the maternal health space.
Michaela Boudreaux, Washington