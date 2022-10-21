The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The FDA is right to take a pregnancy drug off the market

October 21, 2022 at 3:09 p.m. EDT
(iStock)

Regarding the Oct. 20 news article “Expert advisers urge FDA to pull preterm pregnancy drug from market”:

The Food and Drug Administration has long been referred to as the gold standard of safety and efficacy by policymakers. Pharmaceuticals that are approved and enter the market must show a clinical benefit and how the risks associated with the drug can be managed. In the case of Makena, the FDA conducted post-market surveillance and an expert panel determined that the drug’s adverse effects outweigh the benefits.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

The FDA has the responsibility and the authority to withdraw drugs that pose a risk regardless of the target population. Although it is true that Black women have higher rates of maternal complications than other racial groups, a drug that can cost upward of $10,000 should provide evidence of a treatment benefit. Keeping a drug with inconsistent outcomes on the market not only costs the federal government money if paid for by the Medicaid program, but it also provides false hope to pregnant women who are at a high risk of having a preterm birth.

Moreover, as with the argument made by regulators, keeping a drug on the market for the purpose of addressing health disparities when it does not do so delays further research and innovation in the maternal health space.

Michaela Boudreaux, Washington

Loading...