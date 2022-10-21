The Food and Drug Administration has long been referred to as the gold standard of safety and efficacy by policymakers. Pharmaceuticals that are approved and enter the market must show a clinical benefit and how the risks associated with the drug can be managed. In the case of Makena, the FDA conducted post-market surveillance and an expert panel determined that the drug’s adverse effects outweigh the benefits.

The FDA has the responsibility and the authority to withdraw drugs that pose a risk regardless of the target population. Although it is true that Black women have higher rates of maternal complications than other racial groups, a drug that can cost upward of $10,000 should provide evidence of a treatment benefit. Keeping a drug with inconsistent outcomes on the market not only costs the federal government money if paid for by the Medicaid program, but it also provides false hope to pregnant women who are at a high risk of having a preterm birth.