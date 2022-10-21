“Really?!” was my initial response to Megan McArdle’s Oct. 18 op-ed, “This is why Gen Xers will vote for the GOP. Maybe.” I was flabbergasted by the distasteful tongue-in-cheek description of AIDS being an interesting personal crisis (rather than a horrific worldwide pandemic affecting oppressed and discriminated-against peoples) and the litany of self-absorbed whining about obstacles to “personal happiness” in midlife. Honestly? Generation Xers are the first generation to experience an increase in aches and pains, financial challenges and frenzied lifestyles? And these are the most important reasons to vote for a specific candidate or platform?