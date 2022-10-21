The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Gen Xers should think outside of their personal boxes

October 21, 2022 at 2:24 p.m. EDT
Carlos Hang puts a ballot in a drop box on July 19 at the Silver Spring Civic Center. (Robb Hill for The Washington Post)

“Really?!” was my initial response to Megan McArdle’s Oct. 18 op-ed, “This is why Gen Xers will vote for the GOP. Maybe.” I was flabbergasted by the distasteful tongue-in-cheek description of AIDS being an interesting personal crisis (rather than a horrific worldwide pandemic affecting oppressed and discriminated-against peoples) and the litany of self-absorbed whining about obstacles to “personal happiness” in midlife. Honestly? Generation Xers are the first generation to experience an increase in aches and pains, financial challenges and frenzied lifestyles? And these are the most important reasons to vote for a specific candidate or platform?

Whatever happened to voting for candidates who support democratic principles that affect all Americans, such as equal rights, freedom of speech, quality education, health care, affordable housing, equal access to voting, the peaceful transfer of power? In these dangerous times, when so many threats to our democracy grow, I would think the “charitable” Gen Xers would be able to find some energy to think outside of their personal boxes and vote for what is best for all Americans.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Joan LaHayne, Berlin, Md.

Loading...