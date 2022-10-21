Glenn Kessler’s Oct. 16 Fact Checker column, “ The false claim that Senate GOP plans to end Social Security, Medicare, ” was designed to refute the claims that the GOP plans to end Social Security and/or Medicare, and it ended with a resounding Four Pinocchios. Maybe the word “end” is a bit strong; however, the basic intent of the statement is true: The GOP does plan to alter the existing systems as much as possible when it has the opportunity.

The claim is based on the statements of some very prominent Republican senators. Those remarks deserve credence, and the threat should not be diminished. As soon as the GOP regains its majority in Congress, it will begin to assess the validity of the policy proposals from Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.).

The GOP plays by its own rules, as was indicated by the refusal of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to honor the nomination of a Supreme Court justice by then-President Barack Obama. Some of its proposed tactics are already coming to light on how to force the issue, primarily a refusal to increase the debt limit without significant changes to those institutions. Please report the facts without playing down the significance of what the GOP is planning.